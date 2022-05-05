Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Plant walk
MANCHESTER — “Useful & Medicinal Plant Walk” will be the topic Saturday, May 14, when Cape Ann TimeBank hosts a fundraiser from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, School Street parking lot, Manchester. Learn how plants you walk past every day are actually amazingly useful, and sometimes, edible on this short guided walk led by Iris Weaver, bioregional herbalist and foraging instructor. Learn to identify them, safely prepare and eat them, their medicinal values, safety protocols, resources. For full details, event information and sign-up, visit https://capeann.timebanks.org/event/13990-useful—medicinal-plant-walk.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.