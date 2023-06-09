‘Journey to Juneteenth’
On Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. the Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage) and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth” with Valerie Tutson at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem. This 45-minute program features a collection of short stories celebrating freedom, including a recollection of the day that news of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas, through the eyes of a fictional enslaved character. This event is free and all ages are welcome, but as space is limited, registration is a must at: https(978) 740-1650(978) 740-1650://essexheritage.org/event/journey-to-juneteenth/. Also, through June 16, the National Park Service is hosting and exhibit — ‘A Tower of Strength: Black Women of the Suffrage Movement’ — curated by the North Shore Juneteenth Association Inc.in the visitor center gallery. Questions? Call (978) 740-1650.
Free preventative dental care
After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, Ipswich Public Health Department will bring back the preventative dental care program, “Polished, for residents. on Tuesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall, Room C, 25 Green St. Dental screenings, cleanings, sealants, and fluoride will be available for residents of all ages, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call or text Polished Founder Ellen Gould, RDH, at 508-237-5378 or by e-mail at ellengould@polishedteeth.com. To learn more about Polished, visit polishedteeth.com.