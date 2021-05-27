People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Gloucester resident Hunter Wieckowski, a member of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Class of 22 majoring in chemical engineering, was part of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Improving Visitor Engagement with Australia Project Center.” The WPI project-based curriculum’s focus on global studies brings students out of their comfort zones to apply their knowledge to solve real problems for people in communities around the globe.
These Cape Ann residents have been named to the winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).
Gloucester: Taylor Cognato, Courtney Ashwell, Lindsey Kenyon, Joseff Souza, and Tyler Figueiredo.
Manchester: Stefan Karlberg.
Rockport: Jermaine Edward.
Essex: Alexandria Ball.
These Cape Ann students have graduated Cum Laude as members of the Class of 2021 at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York:
Danielle R. Bauke of Gloucester, Bachelor of Arts in government and art and art history.
Laura I. DeConto of Essex, Bachelor of Arts in performance and communication arts.
Julia L. Przesiek of Manchester, Bachelor of Arts in African studies-government and anthropology.