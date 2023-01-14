Cape Ann Symphony Orchestra Inc. will host its annual meeting and elect officers on Wednesday.
The symphony's Annual Meeting will be held Jan. 18 via Zoom conference beginning at 7 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to hear reports of the past year’s activity by the music director, president, treasurer, manager and board officers.
The meeting is also convened to elect directors and officers for the new year, from Jan. 19, 2023, through Jan. 18, 2024.
All regular symphony patrons are welcome to attend.
Those wishing to participate are asked to send an email to info@capeannsymphony.org. "Annual Meeting" should be entered in the subject line and the email should state the desire to attend the meeting and an email address so that a Zoom invite may be sent.
Further information is available by contacting Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543.