Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Friday, northwest winds around 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Freezing spray.
Friday night, northwest winds 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Heavy freezing spray with patchy fog. A chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles
Saturday, northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Heavy freezing spray. A chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.