FOXBOROUGH — David Andrews could be out hunting right now. Fishing, too.
The New England Patriots center and Georgia native, who drives the same Ford F-150 truck he had in high school, was deemed lost for the season in late August after suffering a potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism, or blood clots in his lungs.
Nobody would’ve blamed him for the time off. It has been well-earned. Enjoy the year. See you in April. Instead, Andrews showed up at practice a few days after the hospital scare. A few days after that he was voted captain.
Apparently leading the offensive line and coaching up his replacement, Ted Karras, meant more than taking down a few elk and hauling in a big bass.
“We voted him captain after the news that he would be out all season,” said Karras, a longtime teammate of Andrews. “He’s an extraordinary guy, obviously a great player. I try to emulate what he’s done and he helps me out a lot with little things.”
While he won’t play a single snap for the Patriots in 2019, Andrews is still one of the most important players in the locker room. He is still at Gillette Stadium every day, taking part in meetings, attending practice and serving as a sort of player-coach to help his teammates prepare for their upcoming games. He’s even done his part to help the newcomers on the offensive line get settled in after their late arrival.
“Right when I got here I knew he was one of the guys. He’s a leader, there’s no question why he’s a captain,” said tackle Korey Cunningham, who arrived in a trade after Andrews was placed on injured reserve. “He’s like having another coach. ... You see a guy like him, he wants to be out there playing but he’s still trying to be involved any way he can.”
Andrews doesn’t need to be doing any of this. But his continued presence has been a comfort for what has become a close knit group with ties that extend deeper than the football field.
“Me and Dave have been friends now for four years,” Karras said. “It’s crazy, I’ve played with a lot of these guys — Joe, Dave, Shaq, Marcus — for longer than I played with a lot of guys who stood up in my wedding. We have a deep relationship, we like each other a lot and we’re friends.”
Beyond football, the linemen and their families regularly hang out away from the facility, and when new players arrive that support network helps them settle in during what is usually a hectic transition. Andrews is a big part of that, and Cunningham said that beyond his help learning the Patriots’ system, he and Andrews also bonded quickly over their shared love of the outdoors.
Karras said that closeness has been an underrated factor in the team’s success.
“I think one thing that doesn’t get talked about is the quality of people that we have here, and how nice everyone is,” Karras said. “We’re big mean football players but everyone is really nice and involved in each other’s lives and I think that makes a big difference.”
While no updates have been provided regarding Andrews’ recovery, his quick release from the hospital and continued presence in Foxborough is a good sign that things are going well. While he faces a difficult road back and though this isn’t the role he likely envisioned, he’s remained a crucial part of the team’s success and his teammates are grateful to have him.
“It would stink to not have him around,” Karras said.
¢¢¢
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.