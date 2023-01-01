Club Castle’s debut NYE Party at Gloucester's Hammond Castle proved a great success.
On the eve of 2023, the characters of John Hays Hammond Jr. and his wife, Irene, met the guests at the door after they were entertained in the courtyard by fire spinning performances.
When the dancing began, a dancer on stilts provided some extra pizzazz along with some glowing juggling on the dance floor. The theme was dancing through the decades with many wearing attire from 70s, 80s and 90s.
Gloucester's Annette Dion channeled the free spirit of Janis Joplin with her appearance in the Great Hall adding even more color to the party.
The party-goers danced in the castle’s Great Hall with DJ Dmus in the multi-decades retro gathering.
Visitors came from near, such as Gloucester, Salem, Beverly and Woburn, and as far as Connecticut.
As the final moments of 2022 came to an end, the party-goers rung in the new year with a champagne toast at midnight.