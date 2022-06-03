A Gloucester church is issuing an invitation to join in its "Jazzy Pentecost" celebration.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., is hosting the special event Sunday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. with "a cool and sweet saxophone quartet with an awesome vocalist," the Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell said in an email.
Pentecost, celebrated on the 50th day from Easter Sunday, commemorates the day the Holy Spirit descended on the apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ, causing them to speak in tongues. Pentecost is important to Christians because it represents the beginning of the Christian church, and is reminder that Jesus' promise that God would send the Holy Spirit was fulfilled.
"We have plenty of parking in our lot out back and free hot dogs outside after the service," Brettell said.