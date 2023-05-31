The Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., invites members of the community to two events this week.
On Thursday, June 1, at 5 p.m. on the front lawn, the church will host its fourth Annual Pride Flag Blessing.
This event will recognize and celebrate all for whom the Pride Flag holds meaning, according to the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault. She said the independent, interdenominational Annisquam Village Church is a safe and welcoming church for all who identify as LGBTQ+.
Then on Friday, June 2, at 5 p.m. on the front lawn, the church welcomes the public for a Wear Orange Gun Violence Prevention Service.
This event is part of the national movement that was started following the death of 17-year-old Hadiya Pendleton. On Jan. 21, 2013, she marched in President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Pendleton was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Pendleton’s childhood friends decided to commemorate her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves and others. Wear Orange began on June 2, 2015 — what would have been Pendleton’s 18th birthday.