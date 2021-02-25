While overall COVID-19 trends continue to be positive, Gloucester's Health Department is wary for what might be coming.
Public Health Director Karin Carroll said city health officials are concerned about vacation travel and the more virulent strains now identified in the state.
"In the last few days, we have started to see the numbers climb locally," she said in an interview with 1623 Studios on Thursday.
Carroll credits Super Bowl gatherings and school vacation travel as likely reasons for the increase in cases. "These are things we know are spreaders of the virus," Carroll said.
As the new strains — noted to be much more contagious and deadly than their predecessors — make inroads in Massachusetts, Carroll explained that health practitioners are only beginning to understand the impact of the coronaviruses.
"Something that we are watching very closely," she said.
As of Monday, there were 70 active cases of COVID-19 within Gloucester, two residents in the hospital, and 39 virus-related deaths to date.
The positive test rate among city residents is currently at 2.2 percent.
"That is significantly lower than it has been in a long time," Carroll said. "It is encouraging."
As it prepares for a potential uptick in cases due to travel and the new strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa, the city health department has staffed an operational tracing and vaccination team to fight against the spread of COVID-19.
At the beginning of the year, the city coordinated a regional clinic with Rockport, Manchester, Essex and Ipswich and vaccinated 500 regional first responders and individuals eligible through Phase 1 of the state's vaccination distribution plan.
As of Tuesday, the city has vaccinated 280 individuals 75 and older and 220 additional individuals eligible under Phase 1.
As the state dives deeper into its vaccine distribution plan, the Governor's Office has announced that it will not provide additional first doses to local health departments or most hospitals and providers. Exceptions are Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Carroll emphasized that while the overall goal has not changed, the work has, due to Gov. Charlie Baker's shift in his distribution plan.
“We still need to vaccinate all Gloucester residents, it just won’t be providing as many vaccines ourselves,” she wrote.
The city’s vaccine team is focusing on on-going clinics and increasing residents’ access to vaccines.
“This will require significant partnering, communication and outreach, and logistical support to address the ‘three C’s' of combatting vaccine hesitancy,” Carroll said, explaining that the three C’s are:
Complacency: perceived low risk of virus transmission.
Confidence: trust in vaccine and system of delivery.
Convenience: needs to be available, affordable, accessible, understandable, and not require time-off from work.
"The team is rejigging and thinking of how we can move forward and partner with people who might have the vaccines," Carroll said.
Those curious of where the closest vaccine site might be can go to https://vaxfinder.mass.gov or call 2-1-1.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
CAPE ANN CASES
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,560 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 1,512 on Feb. 16, and 40,616 tests given to residents. At least 39 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of Monday, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10.
Rockport: 233 confirmed cases Tuesday, up one from Money, when there were three active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 206 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,030 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Essex: 136 confirmed cases cases Tuesday, up five from Feb. 16, 4,601 tests of residents administered. There have been 48 cases so far this year and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 193 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 192 on Tuesday, and four active cases. More than 9,120 tests given.