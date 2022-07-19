This past weekend was a long time coming for Josh Salah. The former professional golfer on the Asian Tour recently relinquished his professional status and became an amateur again after retiring from the Asian Tour in 2021. That made him eligible to compete in the 2022 Bass Rocks Club Championship, where he won his first club title since 2010.
Salah held off a strong field of competitors, including several former champs, to take home his third Club Championship in this past weekend’s three round tournament.
The Bass Rocks Club Championship had been a four round tournament spanning two weekends, but in 2022 the format changed to a three-round tournament which ran from Friday-Sunday at the Gloucester club.
Salah had plenty of competition this weekend as he held off a pair of former Club champs in Jeff Gouzie and Mark Turner by a single stroke to win the tournament. Salah’s three-round total was 214 with Gouzie and Turner right behind him at 215.
Gouzie broke out to the lead after Friday’s first round, firing a 70. Salah, however, moved into first place by a stroke over Gouzie on Saturday with his second straight round of 71 to put him at 142 heading into the final round with Gouzie at 143 after a 73 in Round 2. Both golfers shot a 72 in Sunday’s final round meaning Salah came away with the one stroke win. Turner was four strokes off the lead heading into Sunday’s round with a 75, 71 start. He shot the low round of the tournament in Sunday, a 69, to put him within one stroke of the win. Turner was the only golfer to shoot in the 60’s through all three rounds on the weekend.
Colby Mitchell finished fourth (219) followed by Sean Gildea (221) and Alec Hurd (222).
The women’s tournament did not have the same kind of drama as the men’s tournament as Jenni Ceppi once again reigned supreme over the field with a 21-stroke victory. Ceppi fired the three lowest rounds in the field, opening with an 83 followed by the low round of the tournament in Round 2, a 77, and capping off the victory with an 81 in the final round to finish at 241.
Pamela Kirby was the runner-up with 262 followed by Marianne Doane (265) and Kathy Bertagna (274).
Stephen Bell won the Gillis Trophy flight, with 118 points in the Stableford scoring system. Ron Harnish won the Bohan Trophy Flight in overtime with 106 Stableford Points. Lauren McSheffrey won the Women’s A Flight Tournament with 127 Stableford points. Kristin Bedell took home the Women’s B Flight Tournament with 111 points.