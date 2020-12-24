COA director to host Christmas online for seniors

When the risk of the novel coronavirus became too much for Elise Sinagra to visit loved ones this holiday season, she opted to stay home.
“When I started looking at the recommendations by the public health experts and asking myself what the safest thing to do for me and my loved ones, I decided I was staying home alone,” explained Sinagra, the director of Gloucester’s Council on Aging, who is a household of one.
But in that same minute she decided to stay home, she had another thought.
“What about the seniors that are experiencing the same thing?” she wondered.
Of Gloucester’s 30,401 residents, according to the 2010 census, 18% are senior citizens and 31% of them live alone.
And so this Christmas, from noon to 2 p.m., Sinagra will sit in front of her computer and hold a Zoom meeting where anyone can “drop by” to chat. An email link was sent out to nearly 1,700 seniors in Cape Ann who may be interested in celebrating with company virtually.
Those interested in joining the Christmas Day Zoom event can contact esinagra@gloucester-ma.gov to get the link.
The idea to host a virtual holiday get-together came at Thanksgiving when Sinagra found herself alone as she followed health officials’ recommendations to stay home.
On the day of turkey and gratitude, Sinagra put up a Zoom link and had two senior citizens visit virtually in addition to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and local DJ Scottie Mac, who popped in occasionally to chat with people online.
“Although the number of attendees were small, the interactions were awesome, with one senior joining the meeting from Alabama to tell us how much she misses Gloucester and misses volunteering for the Rose Baker Senior Center,” Romeo Theken wrote in her bi-monthly Mayor’s Report.
The other senior citizen, according to Sinagra and Romeo Theken, was a local who wanted to drop into the call "in the spirit of embracing a completely different Thanksgiving Day."
“You can’t call it a rousing hit,” Sinagra said. “But for the people that did drop by, it seemed to brighten their day.”
Only the beginning
Since hosting a virtual Thanksgiving, Sinagra has been brainstorming ways to make the virtual “drop-ins” more regular to provide connection to the community.
“We are developing more virtual programming all the time,” she said, explaining that the Council on Aging delivered holiday baskets to seniors this past week.
The most recent development for online social gatherings include the COA’s “Wellness Wednesdays" and "Chair Yoga Plus for Seniors."
Every Wednesday at 9 a.m., the COA will be hosting a coffee (or tea) get-together over Zoom to discuss ways to make the week more positive.
After waking up with a cup of coffee, senior residents are able to participate in the COA's free Chair Yoga Plus with Dianna Day at 10 a.m.
The yoga class is structured to help seniors improve core strength and balance, increase flexibility, promote mobility, improve mental health and positive feelings, increase oxygen intake, and help reduce stress and the emotional response to stress.
To access "Wellness Wednesdays" or "Chair Yoga Plus for Seniors," email COAactivities@gloucester-ma.gov or call 978-281-9765.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.