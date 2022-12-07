Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.