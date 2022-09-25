Can it get any worse? For those who doubt that Donald Trump is unfit to hold office again, he may have removed it in his TV interview Wednesday night, Sept. 21, with Sean Hannity. He told Hannity “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘it’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it, because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or to wherever you’re sending it.”
This came the same day that a federal appeals court, with two of the three judges appointed by Trump, ripped a decision by another Trump-appointed judge. In doing so, the three judges gave the Department of Justice full access to classified documents obtained by the FBI under a subpoena at Mar-a-Lago. The documents can now be used by the FBI for a criminal investigation and by the intelligence community to assess possible damage to national security resulting from Trump’s mishandling of highly sensitive classified material. That was followed by Judge Raymond Dearie, appointed to review the documents, delivering a put-up or shut-up order to Trump’s lawyers to back up Trump’s public assertions of the FBI “planting evidence” during the Mar-a-Lago search.
Not to be overlooked that same day is the civil suit filed against Trump, his family, and his organization by the New York state attorney general for fraud. It included a proposed ban on doing business in New York state and a $250 million penalty.
This followed only by days conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt asking Trump if he’d run for president if indicted. Trump’s answer was vague, but he added that if indicted “I think you’d have problems … the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.” Hewitt cautioned Trump that some “will say that you’re attempting to incite violence ...” Trump dismissed Hewitt’s caution but, post-Jan. 6, the meaning seems clear.
On a recent Saturday, Trump campaigned for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. Vance, who once called Trump “an idiot,” has come around, so much so that Trump bragged that “J.D. is kissing my ass he wants my support so bad.”
Trump once made the mistake of talking about “my generals” and “my military.” It didn’t go over well with “his generals.” Another recent story from a new book by Peter Baker and Susan Glaser, “The Divider,” points to retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, former Trump chief of staff, and his early concerns about Trump’s fitness for office.
General Kelly, who also served as secretary of Homeland Security, reportedly ordered the book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” by 37 mental health experts. One writer describes a person with a narcissistic personality disorder as having “a strong need, in every area of their life, to be treated as if they’re special ... they’ll do anything to get their ‘high,’ including lie, steal, cheat, betray and even hurt those closest to them.”
Kelly wasn’t alone. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, drafted a scathing resignation letter. He wrote, “it is my belief that you are doing great and irreparable harm to my country ... I cannot be a party to that.” Fortunately, he didn’t send it and stayed on to serve in the same position under President Joe Biden. Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven, whose special operations troops killed Osama Bin Laden, wrote of Trump “you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage, and worst of all, divided us as a nation.”
Narcissistic personality disorder is sometimes described as a form of megalomania marked by “an unrealistic belief in one’s superiority, grandiose abilities, and even omnipotence. It is characterized by a need for total power and control over others and is marked by a lack of empathy for anything that is perceived as not feeding the self.”
On a recent cable news show, former Homeland Security chief of staff to John Kelly, Miles Taylor, described multiple acts of corruption by Trump and his sycophants as MEGA MAGA-gate. He was thinking “mega” as in big, very big. But megalomania, and the autocrats, dictators, and bullies who use intimidation and humiliation to get money and power, comes to mind. It’s never about a greater good, only about more money and more power.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist.