A sure sign that summer is here is the appearance of lifeguards on Gloucester’s beaches, although we could use a few more of these protectors right now.
The lifeguard’s primary task is to supervise the safety of swimmers and others in the water at the designated protected public beaches of the city. At Good Harbor, that includes boogie boarders and now for the first hour of their working day, surfers.
It’s an important responsibility requiring special training and instruction in first aid, CPR, and surf rescue. It also requires guards to be in superb swimming shape, especially for what can sometimes be very rough and dangerous sea conditions around the island. A common expression among ocean lifeguards is: “The Atlantic Ocean is no swimming pool.”
In addition to required qualifications, lifeguards should be supported in their jobs with a variety of equipment. That starts with the elevated lifeguard stand, warning flags, binoculars, and a local beach conditions bulletin board. Lifeguards should also have bright identifiable swimsuits, shirts, and hats; whistles, swim fins and wetsuits; communication radios and bullhorns; first aid kits, spine boards and oxygen; rescue reels with lifelines; rescue cans and buoys; surf rescue paddle boards and kayaks. and finally, every beach and guard must be equipped with a 40-inch rescue tube.
The rescue tube is one of the most ubiquitous pieces of lifeguarding gear found on America’s protected beaches. As a matter of fact, there is a national organization dedicated to the availability and proper use of rescue tubes. Started on the shores of Hawaii, the Rescue Tube Foundation takes this stuff seriously, as should Gloucester.
When properly worn, the tube is attached to the lifeguard by a strap looped around the neck and through the shoulders. It is never out of hand or reach.
During an ocean rescue, the guard darts into the surf tossing the rescue flotation tube off to the side so as not to impair swimming to the victim. The tube is then brought to the victim to stabilize and secure them. If in a big surf situation requiring additional help, the assisted person can hold on to the tube with the lifeguard awaiting further help. In relatively calm conditions, the victim can hold on to the tube or have it snuggly secured around the waist or chest for a tow back to shore.
In all cases, this vital and valuable rescue device is a must on any public beach.
In addition to not taking eyes off the water, another rule of lifeguarding is that no guard ever leaves his or her post without bringing along a piece of rescue equipment. Here in Gloucester, the most common device to accompany a typical lifeguard is the rescue tube. and here is where the story gets weird.
Only in Gloucester, and nowhere else in the world, do lifeguards drag their rescue tubes behind them on the sand. Lifeguard training needs improvement to remedy this malpractice and should start now.
There are a few reasons why this beach behavior needs to change.
First, carrying rather than dragging lifesaving equipment gives the guard the ability of being able to immediately respond to an in-the-water emergency, equipment in-hand.
Second, during a rescue off the beach, if the tube is neglectfully dragged behind the guard, it can become unnecessarily tangled up in a variety of nearby common objects such as beach chairs, umbrellas, or coolers, never mind a person. This distraction can delay by precious seconds the saving of a life.
Third, dragging equipment on the beach wears it down. Rescue tubes can cost up to $70 a piece in taxpayer dollars.
Finally, dragging a rescue device behind in the sand, like some sort of long unwanted annoyance, is disrespectful to an important piece of equipment designed to save lives. It looks careless, unprofessional, and sloppy. I have travelled and surfed the world’s beaches, and nowhere but in Gloucester is this slovenly approach to lifeguarding seen.
Gloucester lifeguards are to be congratulated for their superb record of preventing drownings on protected beaches — that is job No. 1. However, a death due to incorrect use of the rescue tube is an unnecessary tragedy waiting to happen.
Although there are few things worse than the loss of a life, especially on a nice summer beach day, persistent and improper deployment of rescue equipment may also expose Gloucester to very expensive negligent liability — neither of which we ever want to experience.
Jack Clarke is a frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.