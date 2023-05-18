How comforting to see that Gloucester never really changes. Now celebrating our 400th year, it seems the comings and goings of our city are a lot like they were in 1923, our 300th year.
In organizing Lanesville’s first May Day History Festival, now in our sixth year, I went to Sawyer Free Library and perused about a week of the Gloucester Daily Times in early May 1923. Yes, it was correct, as Les Bartlett had tipped me off to — on May 1, 1923, union workers and locals celebrated in a Finn Hall the successful end of a yearlong strike against the Rockport Granite Company that had threatened to end collective bargaining.
Four separate unions had held together during the strike and speakers accentuated the importance of being united. Songs and readings received generous applause and refreshments were served.
On that same day a May Day Festival was held in City Hall, with fairies, flowers, dancing, and selection of a May Queen.
As I looked at editions of the newspaper for the week following May 1, I found myself enthralled and amused at how little our fair city had changed. Here are some of the stories I came across:
- City debt had reached over $1 million — and this posed a challenge for the New Fire Station Committee plans.
- Highway employees have patched up a number of holes with tar macadam.
- A 10-year-old boy was bitten by a dog. The matter was referred to the police.
- Residents turned out in full force at a city meeting to oppose the installation of electric poles in Washington Square. The number installed was reduced from six to two.
- Roger Babson urges privatization of the railroads (put transportation on a business plan — because public employees only look out for themselves).
- The mayor of Gloucester met President Warren G. Harding at the White House and asked for expert assistance for Gloucester's fishing industry — because the fleet is smaller, the value of wharf properties is down, and the industry needs help with understanding the customer better, and knowing how to redesign the fish products. Other communities have become "lifeless" when they have lost their fishing industry.
- Lanesville complains that there is overcrowding of buses when high school students get on.
- The local hospital is having visiting hours, to let the public know about all the good things happening.
- The Invitation Committee meets for the upcoming 300th anniversary — to invite the U.S. president and other international dignitaries.
Has the rhythm of our days ever really changed?
Here we are again, dealing with potholes and dogs, caring for our children, struggling with city debt, and seeking investments in our fishing industry.
How comforting and sweet and funny that we are so much the same 100 years later.
But there is one way I regret we may have changed. I noticed in the neighborhood columns a breezy innocence in the reports, as about welcoming sculptor Charles Grafly’s arrival from Philadelphia to the family's summer residence in Folly Cove. And then, this posting:
" ... from the profusion of blossoms on the blueberry bushes in the weald, it gives promise of being a good blueberrying year."
What a lovely lilting voice.
I fear that for much the same beauty, civic voices, and commitments to our infrastructure and working port that we still have, something has been lost in the ways that we relate to each other.
I wish we could rediscover that friendliness and trust that you can feel in the 1923 Gloucester Daily Times, if we would just reach out and try.
Valerie I. Nelson is a former Gloucester city councilor, a member of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition and Water Alliance, and board member of the Lanesville Community Center, Gloucester Cultural Initiative, and Cape Ann Finns.