It’s only been a few days, but news early in 2023 highlighted complex challenges facing climate advocates and energy suppliers, contrasted a dysfunctional Republican House of Representatives with bipartisan actions by Senate leaders, and featured compassionate reactions to the cardiac arrest of a football player during an important, nationally televised game. The coverage may help show the value of consensus and compassion.
Climate and reliability
“Climate change ‘dire’ in Mass.” declared a headline in the Jan. 2 Boston Globe. It quotes an author of a new report saying, “climate change will take massive toll on Mass. without urgent action.”
The story highlights “four takeaways:” “It’s going to get really hot. ... The air will get dirtier and could make us sicker. ... Some people will be disproportionately affected. ... Infrastructure could buckle under extreme heat.”
It concludes that “residents should expect the electricity grid to be damaged by heat stress and heavy rainfall.”
What it doesn’t address is how to manage a massive transformation of electric power production, transmission, and distribution networks coinciding with a significant shift from fossil fuels to electricity in transportation and buildings, as well as electricity production.
That was left to Gordon van Welie, chief executive officer of ISO New England, one day later, Jan. 3, in the Globe. ISO is responsible for ensuring both the reliability of the power supply and transmission systems — utilities are still responsible for distribution — and the competitive market under which customers and utilities procure power from independent power producers.
Before restructuring the electric utility industry in the late 1990s, utilities produced, transmitted, and distributed electricity. They were responsible for integrated planning that covered all three. Today, utilities primarily are distribution companies.
Welie wrote in the Globe that “New England’s energy future is in the wind and the sun. It’s in batteries, increased imported clean energy, and new technologies under development ... Getting to a power system that runs on primarily clean energy isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, but the decarbonization goals set by the states guide the region toward that end.”
He concludes that “New England must find a way, through collaboration and determination, to solve these often-conflicting challenges.”
Aspirations are important. Goals are important. But today, those who aspire to a clean energy system and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, regionally, nationally, and globally, and those responsible for designing, developing, permitting, financing, and building complex power systems, using new or emerging technologies, often seem to talk past each other.
The challenge is to get those with opposing views to listen more closely, appreciate each other’s legitimate concerns, and understand the economic impacts and technological limits of options — and try to reach consensus while recognizing that the path to success is not a straight line.
Politics and sports
Contrast the battle among House Republicans with two events this week. One is the bipartisan gathering in Kentucky on Wednesday of Democratic President Joe Biden, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and two governors, Kentucky Democrat Andy Beshear and Ohio Republican Mike DeWine. They were there to celebrate successful legislation to address serious infrastructure problems.
The other is how two opposing NFL teams — the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals— handled tragedy during and following their Monday night game. The news was dramatic enough to share dominance with the battle in the House of Representatives to select a new speaker of the House.
Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Players from both teams and NFL leadership shared the pain of seeing a fellow player struggle to live after taking a hit in a game that featured passion on both sides. The game was stopped and then postponed at a critical time in the season as the emotions of teammates and opponents alike were on full display for all to see.
Both examples appear to show that strong, powerful people can put aside, at least temporarily, significant differences, recognizing that some things are more important than a personal quest for power.
Carl Gustin, a North Shore resident and columnist, is a retired corporate and government energy and public affairs executive.