12 awarded Father Jack scholarships

MANCHESTER — Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus, Manchester-by-the-Sea, awarded a dozen $500 scholarships to local high school seniors.
The winners, all 2023 graduates of Manchester Essex Regional High School, are Lila Carpenter, Connor Fitzgerald, Jack Newton, Catherine Carvalho, Zoe Elwell, Kendall Newton, Giuseppe Tra, Amalie Vytopilova, Dane Moruzzi, Grace Gustafson, Jackson Ring, and Daniel Wood.
This year’s winners brings to 104 the total number of scholarships presented by Council 1232 in the past 23 years.
For the past eight years, the council’s scholarship program for graduating seniors has been designated the Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship, awarded in memory of the Rev. Jack Gentleman, the late pastor of Sacred Heart in Manchester and St John the Baptist in Essex, now designated The Visitation Parish.
The scholarships are annually funded by local donations and the proceeds of a fundraising raffle. All money raised goes exclusively to The Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The awards, in the form of “mega checks,” were presented by Rene St. Pierre and Tom Finn, representatives of the Knights of Columbus scholarship committee at Sacred Heart Church on Trinity Sunday, June 4.
The Rev. Paul Flammia, pastor of The Visitation Parish, blessed the graduates at a Mass preceding the ceremony and wished them well in their future endeavors.
Father Paul congratulated the scholarship recipients and noted the awards recognized the graduates’ achievements and community service. He said the awards also saluted their patience and forbearance in exceptionally difficult COVID-19 pandemic years. He urged them, in the spirit of Father Jack, “to walk life’s journey loving one another, caring for each other, and treating others as you would wish to be treated.”