MONDAY, FEB. 13
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light
7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
Noon— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022
1 p.m.— Cape Ann Finns
2 p.m.— Overture to 2023 | Gloucester 400 Events
4 p.m.— Writer's Block — #411 - Willia.m.— Waller
4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves
5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.— The Best of Both Worlds
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Government
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m.— Gloucester Education
4:30 p.m.— Essex Government
6 p.m.— Manchester Planning Board - LIVE
7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 5
1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 10
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.— MA State Library Talk—with Willia.m.— Martin: February 6th, 2023
10 a.m.— The Best of Both Worlds
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Music with the Mayor
3 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m.— Writer's Block — #411 - Willia.m.— Waller
8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
4:30 p.m.— Essex Government
7 p.m.— Gloucester Government
10 p.m.— Rockport Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 5
1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 10
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Local Life
7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.— The Local Life
9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.— Writer's Block — #411 - Willia.m.— Waller
10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves
11 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
Noon— Overture to 2023 | Gloucester 400 Events
2 p.m.— Short & Sweet
3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist
6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.— The Local Life
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Rockport Government
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m.— Gloucester Government
4:30 p.m.— Essex Government
7 p.m.— Rockport School Committee - LIVE
10 p.m.— Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 5
1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 10
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.— MA State Library Talk—with Willia.m.— Martin: February 6th, 2023
10 a.m.— The Best of Both Worlds
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Music with the Mayor
3 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m.— Writer's Block — #411 - Willia.m.— Waller
8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Education
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
4:30 p.m.— Essex Government
7 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 5
1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 10
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light
7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
Noon— Cape Ann Today Live - Cape Ann Animal Aid (Recorded)
1 p.m.— Cape Ann Finns
2 p.m.— Overture to 2023 | Gloucester 400 Events
4 p.m.— Writer's Block — #411 - Willia.m.— Waller
4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves
5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies
6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.— The Best of Both Worlds
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon— Rockport Education
1 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
4:30 p.m.— Essex Government
7 p.m.— Gloucester Education
10 p.m.— Gloucester Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 5
1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 10
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Local Life
7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
8 a.m.— MA State Library Talk—with Willia.m.— Martin: February 6th, 2023
9 a.m.— The Local Life
9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.— Writer's Block — #411 - Willia.m.— Waller
10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves
11 a.m.— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022
Noon— Overture to 2023 | Gloucester 400 Events
2 p.m.— Short & Sweet
3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist
6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.— The Local Life
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.— MA State Library Talk—with Willia.m.— Martin: February 6th, 2023
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Education
Noon— Gloucester Government
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
4:30 p.m.— Essex Government
7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 5
1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 10
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Overture to 2023 | Gloucester 400 Events
10 a.m.— The Best of Both Worlds
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Music with the Mayor
3 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves
8 p.m.— Writer's Block — #411 - Willia.m.— Waller
8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
4:30 p.m.— Essex Government
7 p.m.— Gloucester Government
10 p.m.— Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show
11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition - Ep 5
1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 10
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness