Monday, Dec. 27
Channel 12
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings, Ep. 71
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo, Ep. 14
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining, Ep. 2
10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4)
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo, Ep. 14
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Ep. 3)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec.13, 2021
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Ja.m.:es Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid
Channel 20
8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Dec. 20, 2021
10 a.m.:a.m.: Gloucester City Council — Dec. 14, 2021
Noon: Love Cape Ann — December 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15, 2021
6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
7 p.m.:Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8, 2021
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16, 2021
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Deep Dive
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12:02 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News- Judy McCarthy part 2
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — December 19, 2021
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — December 12, 2021
6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — December 13, 2021
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Channel 12
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19, 2021
Noon: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12, 2021
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 1
2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 6
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Ja.m.:es Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep. 2)
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep. 71
10 p.m.: Fish Tales- Birth
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid
Channel 20
8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Dec. 20, 2021
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16, 2021
Noon: Love Cape Ann — December 2021
1 p.m.: Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8, 2021
6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Dec. 14, 2021
10 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13, 2021
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Cable Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
11:34 a.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
12:32 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021
1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19, 2021
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12, 2021
6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 13, 2021
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Channel 12
12:11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa
12:17 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 6.
12:46 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug. 9
1:16 a.m.: The Writer’s Block #391 — Linda Finigan
1:47 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Stephen Bates
2:24 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)
2:44 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Oct. 18, 2021
3:14 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug.t 30, 2021
3:44 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 13, 2021
4:14 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report — Exploring Our Cosmic Origins
5:22 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard
5:48 a.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Dec. 29)
6:43 a.m.: The Local Life- DIVA
6:48 a.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Local Life — Beth Williams
9:14 a.m.: Bubble Factory Final-1
9:20 a.m.: The Local Life — Chris Williams Sculpture
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, December 29, 2021)
10 a.m.: The Writer’s Block — #395 Kate Ranta
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
11:04 a.m.: Short and Sweet- Mudiga Steak
11:39 a.m.: Short and Sweet- Cedar Rock Gardens
12:10 p.m.: Short and Sweet: Muqueca
12:43 p.m.: Short And Sweet: Anadama Bread
1:20 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Rebecca Doyon, Sweet Rebes Heavenly Dessert Company
1:57 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Marshalls Farm Stand
2:36 p.m.: Short andSweet- Cape Ann Farmers Market
3:06 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Powder House Hill Trail
3:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:31 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas
6:03 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show — Ep 186 — SafariHunt
6:45 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA
6:50 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Dec. 29)
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 6
7:45 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 3
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — December 2021
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 14
9 p.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid
Channel 20
8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
9 a.m.: Governor Baker COVID-19 Update: Dec. 21
10 a.m.: Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13
12:05 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — December 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — December 14, 2021
6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
7 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13
10 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda — Bailando Cable Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12:02 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
12:57 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Christmas Lights 2021
1:27 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3:21 p.m.: Good News 411
4 p.m: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 1941
5:03 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 124
6:01 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 204
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Dec. 30
Channel 12
12:11 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — October 25, 2021
12:40 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12
1:11 a.m.: Smart Boating #245 — Weather
1:38 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa
1:44 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — November 22, 2021
2:14 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — The Scientific Magic of Total Solar Eclipses (Ep 14)
3:13 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Mande Holford
4:12 a.m.: Smart Boating 241 — Collectible Model Boats, Part 2
4:40 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Sept. 27
5:09 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Ep. 1)
5:37 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Ep.5)
5:52 a.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Dec. 30)
6:30 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa
6:35 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Abigail Trask
6:41 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park
6:46 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist
6:50 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Promo
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard
7:26 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point State Park
8a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
10a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11:05 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19
12:09 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12
1:06 p.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore
1:12 p.m.: The Color of Light — Barbara Swan
1:19 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ralph Coburn: A Shy Pioneer
1:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
1:35 p.m.: The Color of Light — Sponsorship Promo
1:38 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Dec. 30)
2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 5
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — James Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes — XMass 2011
6:40 p.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa
6:46 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Abigail Trask
6:51 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park
6:56 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist
7:01 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Promo
7:03 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Dec. 30)
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block — #395 Kate Ranta
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Ep. 3)
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121
10: p.m.: Fish Tales- Birth
11:05 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid
Channel 20
8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
9 a.m.: Governor Baker COVID-19 Update: Dec. 21
10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15
1:08 PM Love Cape Ann — December 2021
1:19 PM Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13, 2021
6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16
10 p.m.: Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Deep Dive
10:01 a.m: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12:02 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
12:57 p.m. Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021
1:27 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar Ep 120
3 p.m.: Good News: Papa Joe Bradford Part 1
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19, 2021
5:03 p.m. Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12, 2021
6:01 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 20, 2021
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh 878
Friday, Dec. 31
Channel 12
12:16 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Ja.m.:es Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”
1:07 a.m.: The Writer’s Block — #399 Willia.m.: Russell Webster
1:38 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The House That Booth Built
1:44 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa
1:50 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — David Arsenault
2:24 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12
2:55 a.m.: The Writer’s Block — #392 Heidi Wakeman
3:26 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug. 23, 2021
3:55 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Ep. 4)
4:11 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
4:40 a.m.: Smart Boating 240 — Collectible Model Boats, Part 1
5:07 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — August 9, 2021
5:37 a.m.: Smart Boating #245 — Weather
6:04 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, Dec.31)
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore
6:36 a.m.: The Color of Light — Barbara Swan
6:42 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ralph Coburn: A Shy Pioneer
6:53 a.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae
6:59 a.m.: The Color of Light — Sponsorship Promo
7:01 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 14
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4)
10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 5
11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa
11:05 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Abigail Trask
11:11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park
11:16 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist
11:20 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Promo
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, Dec. 31)
Noon: On the Waterfront — Episode 1 — Clams
12:19 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Episode 2
12:35 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Episode 1 — Clams
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison
2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
2:30 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Ep. 14
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Ep. 3)
4 p.m.: The Writer’s Block — #395 Kate Ranta
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Various Short Walks
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — The Atlantic Path
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, Dec. 311)
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — James Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11:05 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid
Channel 20
8 a.m. Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
9 a.m. Governor Baker COVID-19 Update: Dec. 21
10 a.m. Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8
Noon: Love Cape Ann — December 2021
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16
6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant
7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15
10:08 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Dec. 14
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda Wilkes- No Impact Fitness for Any Age- Source Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
12:30 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door
1:27 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Christmas Lights 2021
1:57 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Christmas Lights 2021
2:26 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3:45 p.m.: Good News
4:15 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19
5:18 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12
6:16 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 20
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh