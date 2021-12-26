Monday, Dec. 27

Channel 12

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings, Ep. 71

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo, Ep. 14

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining, Ep. 2

10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4)

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo, Ep. 14

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Ep. 3)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec.13, 2021

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Ja.m.:es Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20

8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Dec. 20, 2021

10 a.m.:a.m.: Gloucester City Council — Dec. 14, 2021

Noon: Love Cape Ann — December 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15, 2021

6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

7 p.m.:Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8, 2021

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16, 2021

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Deep Dive

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021

1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News- Judy McCarthy part 2

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — December 19, 2021

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — December 12, 2021

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — December 13, 2021

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Channel 12

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19, 2021

Noon: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12, 2021

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 1

2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 6

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Ja.m.:es Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Ep. 2)

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep. 71

10 p.m.: Fish Tales- Birth

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20

8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Dec. 20, 2021

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16, 2021

Noon: Love Cape Ann — December 2021

1 p.m.: Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8, 2021

6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Dec. 14, 2021

10 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13, 2021

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Cable Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

11:34 a.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door

12:32 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021

1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19, 2021

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12, 2021

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 13, 2021

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Channel 12

12:11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa

12:17 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 6.

12:46 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug. 9

1:16 a.m.: The Writer’s Block #391 — Linda Finigan

1:47 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Stephen Bates

2:24 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

2:44 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Oct. 18, 2021

3:14 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug.t 30, 2021

3:44 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 13, 2021

4:14 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report — Exploring Our Cosmic Origins

5:22 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard

5:48 a.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Dec. 29)

6:43 a.m.: The Local Life- DIVA

6:48 a.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Local Life — Beth Williams

9:14 a.m.: Bubble Factory Final-1

9:20 a.m.: The Local Life — Chris Williams Sculpture

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, December 29, 2021)

10 a.m.: The Writer’s Block — #395 Kate Ranta

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

11:04 a.m.: Short and Sweet- Mudiga Steak

11:39 a.m.: Short and Sweet- Cedar Rock Gardens

12:10 p.m.: Short and Sweet: Muqueca

12:43 p.m.: Short And Sweet: Anadama Bread

1:20 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Rebecca Doyon, Sweet Rebes Heavenly Dessert Company

1:57 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Marshalls Farm Stand

2:36 p.m.: Short andSweet- Cape Ann Farmers Market

3:06 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Powder House Hill Trail

3:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Agassiz Rock

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:31 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6:03 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show — Ep 186 — SafariHunt

6:45 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA

6:50 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Dec. 29)

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 6

7:45 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 3

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — December 2021

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 14

9 p.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20

8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

9 a.m.: Governor Baker COVID-19 Update: Dec. 21

10 a.m.: Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13

12:05 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — December 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — December 14, 2021

6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

7 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13

10 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda — Bailando Cable Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door

12:57 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Christmas Lights 2021

1:27 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3:21 p.m.: Good News 411

4 p.m: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 1941

5:03 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 124

6:01 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 204

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Dec. 30

Channel 12

12:11 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — October 25, 2021

12:40 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

1:11 a.m.: Smart Boating #245 — Weather

1:38 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa

1:44 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — November 22, 2021

2:14 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — The Scientific Magic of Total Solar Eclipses (Ep 14)

3:13 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Mande Holford

4:12 a.m.: Smart Boating 241 — Collectible Model Boats, Part 2

4:40 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Sept. 27

5:09 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Ep. 1)

5:37 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Ep.5)

5:52 a.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Dec. 30)

6:30 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa

6:35 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Abigail Trask

6:41 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park

6:46 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

6:50 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Promo

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard

7:26 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point State Park

8a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

10a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:05 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19

12:09 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12

1:06 p.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore

1:12 p.m.: The Color of Light — Barbara Swan

1:19 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ralph Coburn: A Shy Pioneer

1:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae

1:35 p.m.: The Color of Light — Sponsorship Promo

1:38 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Dec. 30)

2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 5

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — James Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes — XMass 2011

6:40 p.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa

6:46 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Abigail Trask

6:51 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park

6:56 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

7:01 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Promo

7:03 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Dec. 30)

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block — #395 Kate Ranta

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Ep. 3)

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

10: p.m.: Fish Tales- Birth

11:05 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20

8 a.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

9 a.m.: Governor Baker COVID-19 Update: Dec. 21

10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15

1:08 PM Love Cape Ann — December 2021

1:19 PM Rockport Town Meeting — Sept. 13, 2021

6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16

10 p.m.: Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Deep Dive

10:01 a.m: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door

12:57 p.m. Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021

1:27 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Chrismtas Lights 2021

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar Ep 120

3 p.m.: Good News: Papa Joe Bradford Part 1

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19, 2021

5:03 p.m. Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12, 2021

6:01 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 20, 2021

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh 878

Friday, Dec. 31

Channel 12

12:16 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Ja.m.:es Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”

1:07 a.m.: The Writer’s Block — #399 Willia.m.: Russell Webster

1:38 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The House That Booth Built

1:44 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa

1:50 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — David Arsenault

2:24 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 12

2:55 a.m.: The Writer’s Block — #392 Heidi Wakeman

3:26 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Aug. 23, 2021

3:55 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Ep. 4)

4:11 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

4:40 a.m.: Smart Boating 240 — Collectible Model Boats, Part 1

5:07 a.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — August 9, 2021

5:37 a.m.: Smart Boating #245 — Weather

6:04 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, Dec.31)

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Mary Shore

6:36 a.m.: The Color of Light — Barbara Swan

6:42 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ralph Coburn: A Shy Pioneer

6:53 a.m.: The Color of Light — Emma Fordyce MacRae

6:59 a.m.: The Color of Light — Sponsorship Promo

7:01 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Episode 14

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4)

10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 5

11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Flying Santa

11:05 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Abigail Trask

11:11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park

11:16 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

11:20 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Promo

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, Dec. 31)

Noon: On the Waterfront — Episode 1 — Clams

12:19 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Episode 2

12:35 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Episode 1 — Clams

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

2:30 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Ep. 14

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Ep. 3)

4 p.m.: The Writer’s Block — #395 Kate Ranta

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Various Short Walks

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 20

6:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — The Atlantic Path

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Friday, Dec. 311)

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #246 — Christmas Show 2021

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Dr. Steve Palumbi

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — James Sweitzer On His New Book “Dear Galileo”

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:05 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20

8 a.m. Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

9 a.m. Governor Baker COVID-19 Update: Dec. 21

10 a.m. Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — Dec. 8

Noon: Love Cape Ann — December 2021

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Nov. 16

6 p.m.: Things to Know when Applying for a Rockport CPA Grant

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Dec. 15

10:08 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Dec. 14

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda Wilkes- No Impact Fitness for Any Age- Source Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:30 p.m.: Council On Aging — Minestrone Soup Demo by The Open Door

1:27 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Christmas Lights 2021

1:57 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Christmas Lights 2021

2:26 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3:45 p.m.: Good News

4:15 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Dec. 19

5:18 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Dec. 12

6:16 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — Elder Abuse Awareness

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — Dec. 20

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh

