MONDAY, FEB. 21
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: On The Waterfront —Episodes 1 & 2

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.: The Past is Prologue

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly

4 p.m.: Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Ruthie Schneider

5 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Briefings

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh 

TUESDAY, FEB. 22
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.: The Past is Prologue

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.: The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Ruthie Schneider

8 p.m.: Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: Fish Tales

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.: Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Ruthie Schneider

11 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

Noon: Short & Sweet —Episodes 1-6

3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Moving Beyond Barriers talk with Kyle Robidoux

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Rockport Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Rockport Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

THURSDAY, FEB. 24
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.: Moving Beyond Barriers talk with Kyle Robidoux

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.: The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Ruthie Schneider

8 p.m.: Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: Fish Tales

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

FRIDAY, FEB. 25
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: The Past is Prologue

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.: Gloucester Inauguration 2022

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly

4 p.m.: Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Ruthie Schneider

5 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Council on Aging — Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

SATURDAY, FEB. 26
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly

8 a.m.: The Past is Prologue

9 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.: Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Ruthie Schneider

11 a.m.: Short & Sweet - Ep 14 & 15

1 p.m.: The Past is Prologue

3:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

SUNDAY, FEB. 27
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.: The Past is Prologue

9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.: The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Ruthie Schneider

8 p.m.: Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: Fish Tales

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.: Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you