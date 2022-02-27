MONDAY, FEB. 28

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light

7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

Noon— On The Waterfront —Episodes 1 & 2

1 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.— Walk in the Woods

2:30 p.m.— The Past is Prologue

3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

4 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher

5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Government

Noon— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Gloucester Education

7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.— Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.— Good News

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

9:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue

10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher

8 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.— Gloucester Government

10 p.m.— Rockport Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.— Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.— Good News

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12

9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.— Writer’s Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith

10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher

11 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

Noon— Short & Sweet —Episodes 1-6

3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist

6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.— The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.— Moving Beyond Barriers talk with Kyle Robidoux

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Rockport Government

Noon— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Gloucester Government

7 p.m.— Rockport Government

10 p.m.— Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.— Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.— Good News

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

9:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue

10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher

8 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#400 — Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart

8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Education

Noon— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

7 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.— Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.— Good News

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light

7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

Noon— Walk in the Woods

12:30 p.m.— The Past is Prologue

1 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.— Gloucester Inauguration 2022

3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

4 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#400 — Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart

4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher

5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Noon— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.— Gloucester Education

10 p.m.— Gloucester Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.— Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.— Good News

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

8 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue

9 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12

9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.— Writer’s Block —#400 — Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart

10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher

11 a.m.— Short & Sweet — Ep 14 & 15

1 p.m.— Moving Beyond Barriers talk with Kyle Robidoux

3:30 p.m.— Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist

6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.— Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Education

Noon— Gloucester Government

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.— Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.— Good News

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue

9 a.m.— Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher

8 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#400 — Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart

8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

7 p.m.— Gloucester Government

10 p.m.— Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry

2 p.m.— Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.— Good News

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

