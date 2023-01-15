MONDAY, JAN. 16

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light

7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

Noon — Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022

1 p.m.— Cape Ann Finns

2 p.m.— Cape Ann Today Live - Cape Ann Animal Aid (Recorded)

3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly

4 p.m.— Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer

4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves

5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies

6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.— The Best of Both Worlds

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Government

12 p.m.— Rockport Education

1 p.m.— Gloucester Education

4:30 p.m.— Essex Government

7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show

11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.— Cape Ann Today Live - Cape Ann Animal Aid (Recorded)

10 a.m.— The Best of Both Worlds

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Music with the Mayor

3 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m.— Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer

8:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12 p.m.— Rockport Education

1 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

4:30 p.m.— Essex Government

6:30 p.m.— Manchester Select Board - Live

7 p.m.— Gloucester Government

10 p.m.— Rockport Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show

11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Local Life

7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.— Hammond Weekly

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.— The Local Life

9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.— Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer

10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves

11 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

12 p.m.— Short & Sweet

3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.— Rockport Special Town Meeting - Live

10 p.m.— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Rockport Government

12 p.m.— Rockport Education

1 p.m.— Gloucester Government

4:30 p.m.— Essex Government

7 p.m.— Rockport Government

10 p.m.— Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show

11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022

10 a.m.— The Best of Both Worlds

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Music with the Mayor

3 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m.— Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer

8:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Education

12 p.m.— Rockport Education

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

4:30 p.m.— Essex Government

7 p.m.— Rockport School Committee - Live

10 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show

11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light

7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 p.m.— Cape Ann Today Live - Cape Ann Animal Aid (Recorded)

1 p.m.— Cape Ann Finns

2 p.m.— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022

3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly

4 p.m.— Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer

4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves

5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies

6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.— The Best of Both Worlds

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

12 p.m.— Rockport Education

1 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

4:30 p.m.— Essex Government

7 p.m.— Gloucester Education

10 p.m.— Gloucester Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show

11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon — Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Local Life

7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.— Hammond Weekly

8 a.m.— Cape Ann Today Live - Cape Ann Animal Aid (Recorded)

9 a.m.— The Local Life

9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.— Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer

10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves

11 a.m.— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022

Noon — Short & Sweet

3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist

6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.— The Local Life

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.— Gloucester Veterans Day Ceremony

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Education

12 p.m.— Gloucester Government

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

4:30 p.m.— Essex Government

7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show

11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— Cape Ann Today Live - Cape Ann Animal Aid (Recorded)

9 a.m.— Sebastian Junger at the Gloucester Cruiseport | Gloucester 400 | May 13, 2022

10 a.m.— The Best of Both Worlds

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Music with the Mayor

3 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves

8 p.m.— Writer's Block — #409 - Laura Plummer

8:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

4:30 p.m.— Essex Government

7 p.m.— Gloucester Government

10 p.m.— Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:30 a.m.— Let's Visit Show

11 a.m.— Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging — Christmas Lights 2021

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging — Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you