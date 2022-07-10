MONDAY, JULY 11
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light
7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
Noon— St. Peter's Fiesta Saturday Greasy Pole & Seine Boat Races
3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly
4 p.m.— Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Judy Robinson-Cox
5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Government
Noon— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Gloucester Education
7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Judy Robinson-Cox
8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
8:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.— Gloucester Government
10 p.m.— Rockport Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Local Life
7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.— Hammond Weekly
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— The Local Life
9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.— Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Judy Robinson-Cox
11 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
Noon— St. Peter's Fiesta Friday Greasy Pole & Seine Boat Races
3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist
6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.— The Local Life
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Rockport Government
Noon— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Gloucester Government
7 p.m.— Rockport Government
10 p.m.— Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
THURSDAY, JULY 14
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Judy Robinson-Cox
8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
8:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Education
Noon— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
7 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
FRIDAY, JULY 15
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light
7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
Noon— St. Peter's Fiesta Sunday Greasy Pole & Seine Boat Races
3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly
4 p.m.— Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Judy Robinson-Cox
5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.— Gloucester Education
10 p.m.— Gloucester Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Local Life
7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.— Hammond Weekly
8 a.m.— Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.—ber Economic Outlook Breakfast 2022
9 a.m.— The Local Life
9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.— Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Judy Robinson-Cox
11 a.m.— GHS Graduation
1:30 p.m.— RHS Graduation
3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist
6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Education
Noon— Gloucester Government
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
SUNDAY, JULY 16
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
9 a.m.— Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.—ber Economic Outlook Breakfast 2022
10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
Noon— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Judy Robinson-Cox
8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#397 Howard Frisch and Carla Grillo
8:30 p.m.— Hammond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
7 p.m.— Gloucester Government
10 p.m.— Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 p.m.— Good News
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh