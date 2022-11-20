Monday, Nov. 21
Channel 12

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce

10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Episode 31 - Meteorite or Slag? The Case of the Mysterious Allia Rock

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

Tuesday, Nov. 22
Channel 12

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Nov. 13, 2022

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Nov. 13, 2022

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2

2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: Allen Estes

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Episode 31 - Meteorite or Slag? The Case of the Mysterious Allia Rock

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

Wednesday, Nov. 23
Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Cape Ann Fresh Catch

6:34 a.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann

6:38 a.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow

6:43 a.m.: The Local Life- DIVA

6:48 a.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny

6:53 AM Local Life- Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7a.m.: Gloucester Chick Shack- Crazy Moon part 2

7:30 AM Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

8a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9a.m.: Local Life-Jackie de Falco Filler

9:05 AM The Local Life - Chris Williams Sculpture

9:10 AM FillerTheLocalLife_Ringo_Tarr_Master-1080p

9:15 AM LocalLife Art Nook FNL large

9:20 AM Local Life_Beth Williams filler

9:25 AM Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny

12:02 PM Short and Sweet- Cape Ann FoodieTours

12:34 PM Short and Sweet- Inns of Rockpoert Cookbook

1:07 PM Short and Sweet- Peg Leeco, Orecchiette

1:44 PM Short and Sweet- Marshalls Farm Stand

2:23 PM Short and Sweet- Hammond Castle

3p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)

3:31 PM Walk in the Woods — Steel Derrick Quarry

4p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 PM Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

6:36 PM The Local Life: Cake Ann

6:40 PM The Local Life- DIVA

6:45 PM The Local Life: Common Crow

6:49 PM Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny

6:54 PM Local Life- Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7:30 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 7

7:45 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 4

8p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition

8:30 PM Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

9:30 PM Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

Thursday, Nov. 24
Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave, and The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist.

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods - Various Short Walks

7:40 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — The Atlantic Path

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Nov. 13, 2022

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - November 13, 2022

1:06 p.m.:  The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore, Barbara Swan.

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2

2:15 p.m.:  Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 5

2:30 p.m.:  Music with the Mayor: Allen Estes

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition

3:30 p.m.:  Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Episode 31 - Meteorite or Slag? The Case of the Mysterious Allia Rock

4:30 p.m.:  GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.:  Smart Boating #253

5:59 p.m.:  Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn

6:44 p.m.:  Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis

6:52 p.m.:  Timeline: Cape Ann — Lexington Ave

6:55 p.m.:  Timeline: Cape Ann — The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle - October 3, 2022

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you