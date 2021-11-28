Monday, Nov. 29

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

12 p.m.: On The Waterfront — Episodes 1 & 2

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly

4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Government

12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7

1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford

8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: Fish Tales

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, Dec. 1 

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

11 a.m.: Short & Sweet — Episodes 1-7

3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep 1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Rockport Government

12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Rockport Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Dec. 2

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7

1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford

8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: Fish Tales

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Friday, Dec. 3

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cake Ann

11:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

12 p.m.: On The Waterfront — Episodes 1 & 2

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly

4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, Dec. 4

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly

8 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel

9 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

11 a.m.: Short & Sweet — Episodes 8-15

3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

12 p.m.: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Sunday, Dec. 5

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel

9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7

1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker

8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford

8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.: Fish Tales

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the latest listings.

