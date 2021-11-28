Monday, Nov. 29
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
12 p.m.: On The Waterfront — Episodes 1 & 2
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly
4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Government
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford
8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 1-6
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
11 a.m.: Short & Sweet — Episodes 1-7
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep 1-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7 p.m.: Rockport Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Dec. 2
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford
8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Friday, Dec. 3
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cake Ann
11:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
12 p.m.: On The Waterfront — Episodes 1 & 2
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly
4 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
12 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Saturday, Dec. 4
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 1-6
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly
8 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
9 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
11 a.m.: Short & Sweet — Episodes 8-15
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
12 p.m.: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Sunday, Dec. 5
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 — Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep 4-7
1:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep 12-16
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Oliver Barker
8 p.m.: Writer's Block — #393 Taylor Ann Bradford
8:30 p.m.: Ha.m.:mond Weekly
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Fish Tales
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Council on Aging — The Sining Trooper
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the latest listings.