Monday, Nov. 7
Channel 20

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shorea, and Barbara Swan

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Quiche and Ep 2

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78, The House That Booth Built

Noon: Cape Ann State Representative Debate | October 19, 2022

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

5:03 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies - October 2022 - Episode 1

6:01 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

10:01 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle - October 3, 2022

Tuesday, Nov. 8
Channel 20

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:05 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - October 30, 2022

12:08 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - October 30, 2022

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)

2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 1

2:31 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: Allen Estes

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

4:31 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8 p.m.: Democracy Now! Midterms 2022 Election Night Special Coverage

Wednesday, Nov. 9
Channel 20

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Cape Ann Fresh Catch, Cake Ann, Common Crow, DIVA, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Austin, Hogliette and Choir Boy

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Local Life-Jackie de Falco, Chris Williams Sculpture, Ringo Tar, Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company

12:02 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Cape Ann Foodie Tours, Inns of Rockport Cookbook, Peg Leeco and Orecchiette,Marshalls Farm Stand and Hammond Castle

3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)

3:31 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Steel Derrick Quarry

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!

5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

6:36 p.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann

6:40 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA

6:45 p.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow

6:49 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny

6:54 p.m.: Local Life- Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 7

7:45 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 4

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

Thursday, Nov. 10
Channel 20

6:30 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave, The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods - Various Short Walks

7:40 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — The Atlantic Path

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - October 30, 2022

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - October 30, 2022

1:06 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore, Barbara Swan

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 4

2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: Allen Estes

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

5:59 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave, The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle - Oct. 3, 2022

Friday, Nov. 11
Channel 20

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave, The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist

Noon: Color of Light Conversation: Paul & Ronni Solmon

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

5:03 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle - October 3, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 12
Channel 12

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Austin, Hogliette and Choir Boy

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!

5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry

7:45 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4)

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you