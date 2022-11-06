Monday, Nov. 7
Channel 20
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shorea, and Barbara Swan
7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Quiche and Ep 2
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78, The House That Booth Built
Noon: Cape Ann State Representative Debate | October 19, 2022
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
5:03 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies - October 2022 - Episode 1
6:01 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253
8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
10:01 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle - October 3, 2022
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Channel 20
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11:05 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - October 30, 2022
12:08 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - October 30, 2022
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Chicken Thighs (Season 2, Episode 5)
2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 1
2:31 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: Allen Estes
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
4:31 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253
8 p.m.: Democracy Now! Midterms 2022 Election Night Special Coverage
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Channel 20
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Cape Ann Fresh Catch, Cake Ann, Common Crow, DIVA, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery
7a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Austin, Hogliette and Choir Boy
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Local Life-Jackie de Falco, Chris Williams Sculpture, Ringo Tar, Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company
12:02 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Cape Ann Foodie Tours, Inns of Rockport Cookbook, Peg Leeco and Orecchiette,Marshalls Farm Stand and Hammond Castle
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)
3:31 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Steel Derrick Quarry
4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!
5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas
6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt
6:36 p.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann
6:40 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA
6:45 p.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow
6:49 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny
6:54 p.m.: Local Life- Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 7
7:45 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 4
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
Thursday, Nov. 10
Channel 20
6:30 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave, The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods - Various Short Walks
7:40 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — The Atlantic Path
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - October 30, 2022
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - October 30, 2022
1:06 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore, Barbara Swan
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 4
2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry
2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: Allen Estes
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253
5:59 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
6:30 p.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave, The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)
9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle - Oct. 3, 2022
Friday, Nov. 11
Channel 20
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore
7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power Of Age — Senior Stories: Halloween Edition
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave, The Amazing Magnolia Jewelry Heist
Noon: Color of Light Conversation: Paul & Ronni Solmon
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison
2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)
5:03 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253
8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle - October 3, 2022
Saturday, Nov. 12
Channel 12
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Austin, Hogliette and Choir Boy
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)
4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!
5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas
6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry
7:45 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4)
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - November 2022 Edition
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"