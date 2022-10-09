Monday, Oct. 10

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — Bruce Tarr

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore and Barbara Swan

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 1 and Stovetop Tomato Sauce

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of ‘78 and The House That Booth Built

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — Bruce Tarr

Noon: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

2 p.m.: Fishermans Memorial Service Aug.20, 2022

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

4 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — #402 — Terry Weber Mangos

4:33 p.m.: CAAW — KristineFisher

5:18 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

6:16 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

6:46 p.m.: The Color of Light — Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore

7:10 p.m.: Cape Ann Today — Bruce Tarr

7:31 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour — Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — August 2022

10:01 p.m.:Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle — Oct. 3, 2022

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Oct. 6, 2022

10 a.m.: Gloucester City Council Meeting — Sept. 27, 2022

1:57 p.m.: Rockport School Committee — Oct. 5, 2022

2:46 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee Public Hearing — Oct. 5, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen — Oct. 3, 2022

7 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board — Oct. 4, 0222

10:18 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee — Oct. 4, 2022

{span}Channel 67{/span}8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Cable Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Crane Castle — The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — October 2, 2022

5:10 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — October 2, 2022

6:10 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:35 p.m.: Good News- Carl Oulton part 2

7:04 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Channel 12

1 a.m.: Let’s Visit Where Fried Clams Come From

1:28 a.m.: Smart Boating #253

1:54 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

2:24 a.m.: CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 2 EndLonelinessMA

2:53 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

3:51 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — April 24, 2022

4:45 p.m.: CONNECT Addressing Loneliness in MA Episode 1 EndLonelinessMA

5:11 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — May 2022 — Surfing the Auroral Cascade

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — BruceT arr

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of ‘78 and The House That Booth Built

7 a.m.: Walk In The Woods — Ravenswood Park

7:30 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Steel Derrick Quarry

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9a.m.: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:05 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Oc. 2, 2022

12:15 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Oct. 2, 2022

1:15 p.m.: The Color of Light — Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 5 and Ep 4

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor — Chris Fritz-Grice

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — September 2022

3:30 PM Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — August 2022

4:31 PM GMGI Science Hour — Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

6p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes — Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Stuffy McInnis

6:38 p.m: Timeline Cape Ann: Rose Baker

6:46 p.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: The Blizzard of ‘78

6:53 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The House That Booth Built

7:30 p.m.: CAAW — KristineFisher

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle — Oct. 3, 2022

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Oct. 6, 2022

10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee — Oct. 4, 2022

Noon: Rockport School Committee — Oct. 5, 2022

1 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board — Oct. 4, 0222

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen — Oc. 3, 2022

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council Meeting — Sept. 27, 2022

10:57 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board — Sept. 15, 2022

{span}Channel 67{/span}8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Crane Castle — The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3:21 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4:21 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Oct. 2, 2022

5:31 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Oct. 2, 2022

6:31 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:56 p.m.: Good News: Faye Passanisi Part 2

7:25 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Cape Ann Fresh Catch, Cake Ann, Common Crow, DIVA, Rockport Candle Company and Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Local Life — Jackie de Falco, Chris Williams Sculpture, Ringo Tarr, Art Nook, Beth Williamsand Rockport Candle Company

10 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — #401 Poetry without Paper Student Poets

11:03 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) — Episode 2 — April 2022

12:02 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Cape Ann FoodieTours, Inns of Rockpoert Cookbook, Peg Leeco, Orecchiette, Marshalls Farm Stand, Hammond Castle

3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson Street Reservation) and Steel Derrick Quarry

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6:05 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show — Ep 186 — SafariHunt

6:36 p.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann, DIVA, Common Crow, Rockport Candle Company, and Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4) and Ep 4

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — September 2022

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

9 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

10 p.m.: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle — Oct. 3, 2022

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Oct. 6, 2022

10 a.m.: Rockport Planning Board — Sept. 15, 2022

Noon: Rockport School Committee — Oct. 5, 2022

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council Meeting — Sept. 27, 2022

4:57 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen — Oct. 3, 2022

7 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board — Sept. 15, 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee Public Hearing — Oct. 5, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda — No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Joy Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Crane Castle — The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3:15 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4:15 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — October 2, 2022

5:26 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — October 2, 2022

6:26 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:50 p.m.: GoodNews 368-Evans

7:19 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Oct. 13

Channel 12

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — October 2, 2022

12 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — October 2, 2022

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 2

2:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining – Rainbow Salad

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor — Chris Fritz-Grice

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — September 2022

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — August 2022

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour — Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle — Oct. 3, 2022

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Oct. 6, 2022

10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee Public Hearing — Oct. 5, 2022

Noon: Rockport School Committee — Oct.5, 2022

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board — Sept. 15, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen — Oct. 3, 2022

7 p.m.: Manchester — Essex Regional School Committee — Oct. 4, 2022

10 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board — Oct. 4, 0222

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Crane Castle — The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — October 2, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — October 2, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:30 p.m.: Good News: Paul Costanzo part 2

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Friday, October 14

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 9 and Stovetop Tomato Sauce

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of ‘78, and Lexington Avenue

Noon: Color of Light Conversation: Paul & Ronni Solmon

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

2 p.m.: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

5:03 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) — Episode 2 — April 2022

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #253

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour — Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — August 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle — Oct. 3, 2022

{span}Channel 20{/span}8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Oct. 6=, 2022

10 a.m.: Manchester Planning Board — Oct. 4, 0222

Noon: Rockport School Committee — Oct. 5, 2022

1 p.m.: Manchester — Essex Regional School Committee — Oct. 4, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen — Oct. 3, 2022

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee Public Hearing — Oct. 5, 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester City Council Meeting — Sept. 27, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Deep Dive

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Crane Castle — The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — October 2, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — October 2, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, Oct. 15

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Local Life, Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery, DIVA and Cake Ann

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

8 a.m.: Color of Light Conversation: Paul & Ronni Solmon

8:58 a.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow, Chris Williams Sculpture, Jackie de Falco, and Art Nook

11:03 a.m.: Fishermans Memorial Service Aug. 20, 2022

12:48 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Hammond Castle, Schooner, J.T. Farnham’s Maggie Cellucci, Rebecca Doyon, Sweet Rebes Heavenly Dessert Company

3:01 p.m.: Walk In The Woods — Ravenswood Park and Agassiz Rock

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show — Ep 186 — SafariHunt

6:37 p.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow, Chris Williams Sculpture, Jackie de Falco and Art Nook

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Eps 3 and 5

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann — September 2022

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

10 p.m.: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru — The House That Booth Built

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Hammond Castle — Oct. 3, 2022

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session — Oct. 6th, 2022

10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee Public Hearing — Oct. 5, 2022

Noon: Gloucester City Council Meeting — Sept. 27, 2022

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board — Sept. 15, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen — Oct. 3, 2022

7 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board — Oct. 4, 0222

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee — Oct. 4, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — October 2022 — Episode 1

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda Wilkes- No Impact Fitness for Any Age- Source Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Crane Castle — The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Oct. 2, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Oct. 2, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:30 p.m.: Good News- Miracle Monday Part 2

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House Yahweh

