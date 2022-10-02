Monday, Oct. 3
Channel 12

6:11 a.m.: Elder Abuse Awareness Month

6:19 a.m.: CApe Ann Today with Erika Brown

6:32 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore and Barbara Swan.

7:01 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 711

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

9 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today: LIVE at Hammond Castle

Noon: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

2 p.m.: Fisherman's Memorial Service Aug. 20, 2022

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

4 p.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan  — #401 Poetry without Paper Student Poets

4:30 p.m.: CAAW - KristineFisher

5:15 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

6:14  p.m.: Essex selectmen - LIVE - Oct. 3, 2022

10:14 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:20 p.m.: Cape Ann Today: LIVE at Hammond Castle

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18, 2022

9 a.m. MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 29, 2022

10 a.m.: Gloucester City Council Special Meeting - Sept. 19, 2022

1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21, 2022

2:03 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 28, 2022

6:30 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - LIVE - Oct. 3, 2022

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2p.m.: Judah's Roar

3:21 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4:21 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 25, 2022

5:22 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 25, 2022

6:22 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:47 p.m.: Good News: Faye Passanisi Part 2

7:16 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Oct. 4
Channel 12

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 25, 2022

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 25, 2022

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 3 and 6

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor - Chris Fritz-Grice

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.:Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today: LIVE at Hammond Castle

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 29, 2022

10 a.m.: Manchester - Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6, 2022

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21, 2022

1 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen - Sept. 26, 2022

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council Special Meeting - Sept. 19, 2022

10 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board - Sept. 1, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Deep Dive

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 25, 2022

5 p.m.:Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 25, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, Oct. 5
Channel 12

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 4 and 6

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today: LIVE at Hammond Castle

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 29, 2022

10 a.m.: Rockport Planning Board - Sept. 1, 2022

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21, 2022

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council Special Meeting - Sept. 19, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen - Sept. 26, 2022

7 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board - Sept. 1, 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 28, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Cable Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 25, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 25, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: GoodNews394

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Oct. 6
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods - Various Short Walks and The Atlantic Path

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 25, 2022

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 25, 2022

1:03 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore and Barbara Swan.

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2 and Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4)

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor - Chris Fritz-Grice

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and Abigail Trask

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today: LIVE at Hammond Castle

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 29, 2022

10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 28, 2022

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21, 2022

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board - Sept. 1, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex selectmen - Sept. 26, 2022

7 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6, 2022

10 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda Wilkes- No Impact Fitness for Any Age- Source Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judahs Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 25, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 25, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News- Tony Pellieter

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Friday, Oct. 7
Channel 12

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

 8a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

10 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry and Ep 3

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today: LIVE at Hammond Castle

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 29, 2022

10 a.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19, 2022

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21, 2022

1 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex Board of Selectmen - Sept. 26, 2022

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 28, 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester City Council Special Meeting - Sept. 19, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Deep Dive

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 25, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 25, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, Oct. 8
Channel 12

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Austin, Hogliette and Choir Boy

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Great Show!

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist- Betty Lou Schlemm

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 4 and 1

8:00 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today: LIVE at Hammond Castle

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18, 2022

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 29, 2022

10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 28, 2022

Noon: Gloucester City Council Special Meeting - Sept. 19, 2022

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board - Sept. 1, 2022

4:30 p.m.: Essex selectmen - Sept. 26, 2022

7 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19, 2022

10 p.m: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6, 2022

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda Wilkes- No Impact Fitness for Any Age- Source Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m. Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: CONNECT-Addressing Loneliness in MA episode 6 #EndLonelinessMA

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 25, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 25, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News: Faye Passanisi Part 1

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

