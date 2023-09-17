1623 Studios said it was informed this summer that Comcast would be switching local access Channel 12 to Channel 6 indefinitely starting Sept. 19. Any content that was previously seen on Channel 12 will be shown on Channel 6 after Sept. 19. Channels 20 and 67 will not be changed.
Monday, Sept. 18
Channel 12
6:36 a.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore
7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings, Ep. 71
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2 and Stovetop Tomato Sauce
11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Annisquam Village, The House That Booth Built.
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Finns - Episode 1
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
6:36 p.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258
8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023
10 p.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16
11:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14
10a.m.: Gloucester City Council - July 25
12:38 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6
1:40 p.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13
7 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11
10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman
9a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine
10:01 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
2 p.m.: Judahs Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)
4:03 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10
5:12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13
6:12 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
6:33 p.m.: Good News
7:02 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Channel 12
6:30 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn Part 2, Stuffy McInnis, Cathedral Pines
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
10 a.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16
11:02 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 10, 2023
12:11 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - August 13, 2023
1:12 p.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry and Ep 4
2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor | Episode 8 | Eva James
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023
4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Thacher Island, Lexington Ave, Magnolia Jewelry Heist, The Hermit of Ravenswood Park, Abigail Trask, 1918 Flu Epidemic
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14
10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8
Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6
1:01 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept.11
7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - July 25, 2023
10 p.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda - Bailando Cable Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar - Episode 7
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)
4:03 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10
5:12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13
6:12 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
6:33 p.m.: Good News- Carl Oulton part 2
7:04 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Channel 12
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Cape Ann Fresh Catch, Cake Ann, Common Crow, DIVA, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:35 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Local Life - Jackie de Falco, Chris Williams Sculpture, Ringo Tarr, Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods - The Seaview (South Woods Rockport)
3:29 p.m.: Walk In The Woods - Ravenswood Park
4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Crazy Moon part 3
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist- Betty Lou Schlemm
6:02 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt
6:31 p.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann, DIVA, Common Crow, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry and Ep 1
8:01 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17
9 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
10 p.m.: GMGI Community Talk with Dr. Andrea Bodnar - May 3, 2023
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14
10 a.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11
2:01 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6
3:02 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - July 25, 2023
7p.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11
11:01 p.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
2 p.m.: Judahs Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)
4:03 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 10, 2023
5:12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - August 13, 2023
6:12 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
6:33 p.m.: Good News
7:02 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Thursday, Sept. 21
Channel 12
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park, Magnolia Jewelry Heist, Lexington Ave, Thacher Island, Howard Blackburn Part 2
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Saturday Night Hooglio part 1
7:33 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Mount Ann Park
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
10 a.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16
11:02 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 10, 2023
12:11 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - August 13, 2023
Noon: The Color of Light - Tsar Fedorsky, Nubar Alexanian, Mary Shore
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps. 1 and 4
2:32 p.m.: Music with the Mayor | Episode 8 | Eva James
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023
4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park, Magnolia Jewelry Heist, Lexington Ave, Thacher Island, Howard Blackburn Part 2
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14
10 a.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13
Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6
1:01 p.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11
7 p.m.: Manchester Essex School Regional Committee - Aug. 8
10 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar - Ep 143
3:23 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)
4:26 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10
5:35 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13
6:35 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
6:56 p.m.: Good News
7:26 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Friday, Sept. 22
Channel 12
6:36 a.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky, Emma Fordyce MacRae
7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 4 and 6
11:01 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn Part 5, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Finns - Episode 1
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
6:36 p.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky, Emma Fordyce MacRae
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258
8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023
10 p.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16
11:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14
10 a.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11
Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6
1:01 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8
7 p.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13
10 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - July 25
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda - Bailando Cable Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
2 p.m.: Judahs Roar
3:16 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)
4:19 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10
5:28 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13
6:28 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
6:50 p.m.: GoodNews 368-Evans
7:19 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
Saturday, Sept. 23
Channel 12
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Crazy Moon part 3
5:35 p.m.: Meet the Artist- Betty Lou Schlemm
6:10 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 5
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14
10a.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13
Noon: Gloucester City Council - July 25
2:38 p.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11
7 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11
10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3:15 p.m.:Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)
4:18 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10
5:28 p.m.:Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13
6:28 p.m.:Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023
6:49 p.m.:Good News 411
7:20 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness