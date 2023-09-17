1623 Studios said it was informed this summer that Comcast would be switching local access Channel 12 to Channel 6 indefinitely starting Sept. 19. Any content that was previously seen on Channel 12 will be shown on Channel 6 after Sept. 19. Channels 20 and 67 will not be changed.

Monday, Sept. 18

Channel 12

6:36 a.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings, Ep. 71

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2 and Stovetop Tomato Sauce

11 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn, Annisquam Village, The House That Booth Built.

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Finns - Episode 1

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

6:36 p.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023

10 p.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16

11:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14

10a.m.:  Gloucester City Council - July 25

12:38 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6

1:40  p.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13

7 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman

9a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine

10:01 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

2 p.m.: Judahs Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)

4:03 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10

5:12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13

6:12 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

6:33 p.m.: Good News

7:02 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn Part 2, Stuffy McInnis, Cathedral Pines

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16

11:02 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 10, 2023

12:11 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - August 13, 2023

1:12 p.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry and Ep 4

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor | Episode 8 | Eva James

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Thacher Island, Lexington Ave, Magnolia Jewelry Heist, The Hermit of Ravenswood Park, Abigail Trask, 1918 Flu Epidemic

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14

10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6

1:01 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept.11

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - July 25, 2023

10 p.m.:  Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda - Bailando Cable Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar - Episode 7

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)

4:03 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10

5:12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13

6:12 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

6:33 p.m.: Good News- Carl Oulton part 2

7:04 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life: Cape Ann Fresh Catch, Cake Ann, Common Crow, DIVA, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:35 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Local Life - Jackie de Falco, Chris Williams Sculpture, Ringo Tarr, Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett

3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods - The Seaview (South Woods Rockport)

3:29 p.m.: Walk In The Woods - Ravenswood Park

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Crazy Moon part 3

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist- Betty Lou Schlemm

6:02 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

6:31 p.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann, DIVA, Common Crow, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Shortcrust Pastry and Ep 1

8:01 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17

9 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Meet Natalia Moccia

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

10 p.m.: GMGI Community Talk with Dr. Andrea Bodnar - May 3, 2023

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14

10 a.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11

2:01 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6

3:02 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - July 25, 2023

7p.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11

11:01 p.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

2 p.m.: Judahs Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)

4:03 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 10, 2023

5:12 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - August 13, 2023

6:12 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

6:33 p.m.: Good News

7:02 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Thursday, Sept. 21

Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park, Magnolia Jewelry Heist, Lexington Ave, Thacher Island, Howard Blackburn Part 2

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack: Saturday Night Hooglio part 1

7:33 a.m.: Walk in the Woods — Mount Ann Park

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16

11:02 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 10, 2023

12:11 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - August 13, 2023

Noon: The Color of Light - Tsar Fedorsky, Nubar Alexanian, Mary Shore

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps. 1 and 4

2:32 p.m.: Music with the Mayor | Episode 8 | Eva James

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — The Hermit of Ravenswood Park, Magnolia Jewelry Heist, Lexington Ave, Thacher Island, Howard Blackburn Part 2

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14

10 a.m.:  East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6

1:01 p.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11

7 p.m.: Manchester Essex School Regional Committee - Aug. 8

10 p.m.:  Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar - Ep 143

3:23 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)

4:26 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10

5:35 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13

6:35 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

6:56 p.m.: Good News

7:26 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Friday, Sept. 22

Channel 12

6:36 a.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky,  Emma Fordyce MacRae

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 4 and 6

11:01 a.m.: Timeline Cape Ann: Howard Blackburn Part 5, Stuffy McInnis, Lexington Ave

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Finns - Episode 1

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

6:36 p.m.: The Color of Light - Nubar Alexanian, Tsar Fedorsky, Emma Fordyce MacRae

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating - #258

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - Olivia Gaunt (Tufts U.) on "Rare Emission from Powerful Stars in the Triangulum Galaxy - August 2023

10 p.m.: The Best of Both Worlds | Episode 16

11:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14

10 a.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 6

1:01 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8

7 p.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13

10 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - July 25

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda - Bailando Cable Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

2 p.m.: Judahs Roar

3:16 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)

4:19 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10

5:28 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13

6:28 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

6:50 p.m.: GoodNews 368-Evans

7:19 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

Saturday, Sept. 23

Channel 12

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Crazy Moon part 3

5:35 p.m.: Meet the Artist- Betty Lou Schlemm

6:10 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 5

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - January 2023 Edition

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 17

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE - Ripple on the Water 2023

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Aug. 14

10a.m.: East Veterans School Building Committee Meeting - July 13

Noon: Gloucester City Council - July 25

2:38 p.m.: Rockport Annual Town Meeting - Sept. 11

7 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 11

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Aug. 8

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies - Bob Bossleman

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Julie Smith

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3:15 p.m.:Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 6)

4:18 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 10

5:28 p.m.:Saint John's Episcopal Service - Aug. 13

6:28 p.m.:Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - Elder Abuse Awareness 2023

6:49 p.m.:Good News 411

7:20 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

