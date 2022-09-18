Monday, Sept. 19

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — Erika Brown

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore, Barbara Swan

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings — Ep 71 — 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Eps 9 and 3

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of ‘78, The House That Booth Built

Noon: Color of Light Conversation: Paul & Ronni Solmon

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish

2 p.m.: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru — The House That Booth Built

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

4 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — #400 — Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, and JoeAnn Hart

4:31 p.m.: CAAW — BrendaMalloy

5 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) — Episode 2 — April 2022

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating — 251

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour — Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — August 2022

10:01 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session: Sept. 15

10 a.m.: Special Gloucester City Council Meeting — Aug. 31

Noon: Rockport School Committee — Aug. 25

1:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Aug. 31

4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting — Aug. 22

6:30 p.m.: Manchester Select Board — Sept. 19 — LIVE

11 p.m.: Manchester — Essex Regional School Committee — Sept. 6

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) — Episode 2 — April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Cable Routine

10a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Crane Castle — The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — Sept. 11.

5:09 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — Sept. 11.

6:09 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:33 p.m.: GoodNews394

7:04 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

