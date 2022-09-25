Monday, Sept. 26
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — Greg Verga
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore and Barbara Swan
7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September at Rose Baker
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 1 and 5
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — Greg Verga
Noon: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
2 p.m.: Fishermans Memorial Service Aug. 20.
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
4p.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan — #401 Poetry without Paper Student Poets
4:30 p.m.: CAAW —Jackie Defalco
5:03 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
6:02 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
6:32 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today — Greg Verga
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022
8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
10:01 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 1
10 a.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13
1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21
2:03 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14
4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22
6:30 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 26 - LIVE
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age- Awake Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
10:30 a.m.:Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022
6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
6:30 p.m.: Good News- Miracle Monday Part 2
7:01 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Channel 12
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built
7 a.m.: Walk In The Woods - Ravenswood Park and Steel Derrick Quarry
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11:05 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept.18, 2022
12:04 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 18, 2022
1:23 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore
1:45 p.m.: The Color of Light — Sponsorship Promo
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 1 and Quiche
2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: John Jerome & Geoff Small
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
4:31 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built
7:30 p.m.: CAAW —Jackie Defalco
8:02 p.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan — #401 Poetry without Paper Student Poets
8:33 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept.19
10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6
1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21
2:03 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19
4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug.22
7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13
10 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Cable Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 18
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 18
6 p.m. Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
6:30 p.m.: GoodNews394
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Channel 12
6:43 a.m.: The Local Life- DIVA and Rockport Candle Company
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chick Shack- Crazy Moon part 2
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)
8a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Local Life - Jackie de Falco, Chris Williams Sculpture, Ringo Tarr, Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company
10a.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan - #400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, and JoeAnn Hart
10:31 a.m.: CAAW — Brenda Malloy
11 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
Noon: Short and Sweet — Cape Ann Foodie Tours, Inns of Rockpoert Cookbook, Peg Leeco and Orecchiette, Marshalls Farm Stand and Hammond Castle
3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson Street Reservation), Steel Derrick Quarry
4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chick Shack- Crazy Moon part 2
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist- Betty Lou Schlemm
6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt
6:36 p.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann, DIVA, Common Crow, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 5 and 8
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
10 p.m.: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19
10 a.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12
Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13
4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22
7 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12
10 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14
Channel 67
8 a.m: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 18
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 18
6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Sep. 29
Channel 12
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built
7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods - Various Short Walks and The Atlantic Path
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022
Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022
1:03 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore, Barbara Swan
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4) and Ep 3
2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: John Jerome & Geoff Small
3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022
6p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - -Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and Abigail Trask
8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19
10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14
Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21
1 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12
4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22
7 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6
10 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age- Awake Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022
6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Friday, Sept. 30
Channel 12
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore
7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE
9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 4
10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2
11a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and Lexington Avenue.
1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison
2 and 2:35 p.m.: On the Waterfront - Episode 1 - Clams
2:19 p.m.: On the Waterfront - Episode 2
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)
4p.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan - #400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, and JoeAnn Hart
5p.m.: CAAW — Brenda Malloy
5:27 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
6:56 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022
8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change
9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022
10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19
10 a.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19
Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21
1 p.m.: ManchesterEssex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6
4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22
7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14
10 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda Wilkes- No Impact Fitness for Any Age- Source Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022
6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
6:30 p.m.: Good News- Judy McCarthy part 1
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Saturday, Oct. 1
Channel 12
6:30 a.m.: Local Life — Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery, DIVA and Cake Ann
7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229
7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)
8 a.m.: Color of Light Conversation: Paul & Ronni Solmon
8:58 a.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow, Chris Williams Sculpture, Jackie de Falco, and Art Nook.
11a.m.: Fishermans Memorial Service Aug. 20, 2022
Noon: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
12:48 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Hammond Castle, Schooner, J.T. Farnham's Maggie Cellucci, Rebecca Doyon, Sweet Rebes Heavenly Dessert Company
3:01 p.m.: Walk In The Woods - Ravenswood Park and Agassiz Rock
4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229
5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas
6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt
6:37 p.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow, Chris Williams Sculpture, Jackie de Falco, and Art Nook
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 5
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15
9 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
10 p.m.: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival
Channel 20
8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18
9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19
10 a.m: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14
Noon: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13, 2022
1 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12
4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22
7 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19
10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6
Channel 67
8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda - No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Joy Routine
10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker
10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit
2 p.m.: Judah's Roar
3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022
5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022
6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"
6:30 p.m.: Good News: Faye Passanisi Part 1
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh