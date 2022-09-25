Monday, Sept. 26
Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — Greg Verga

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore and Barbara Swan

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September at Rose Baker

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 1 and 5

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today — Greg Verga

Noon: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

2 p.m.: Fishermans Memorial Service Aug. 20.

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

4p.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan — #401 Poetry without Paper Student Poets

4:30 p.m.: CAAW —Jackie Defalco

5:03 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

6:02 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

6:32 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today — Greg Verga

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

10:01 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:06 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 1

10 a.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13

1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21

2:03 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14

4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22

6:30 p.m.: Manchester Planning Board - Sept. 26 - LIVE

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age- Awake Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.:Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News- Miracle Monday Part 2

7:01 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8  p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9:02  p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Sept. 27
Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and  The House That Booth Built

7 a.m.: Walk In The Woods - Ravenswood Park and Steel Derrick Quarry

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Gloucester 400 Cannon Dedication

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11:05 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept.18, 2022

12:04 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 18, 2022

1:23 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore

1:45 p.m.: The Color of Light — Sponsorship Promo

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 1 and Quiche

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: John Jerome & Geoff Small

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

4:31 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built

7:30 p.m.: CAAW —Jackie Defalco

8:02 p.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan — #401 Poetry without Paper Student Poets

8:33 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept.19

10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6

1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21

2:03 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19

4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug.22

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13

10 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Cable Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 18

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 18

6 p.m. Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: GoodNews394

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9:02 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, Sept. 28
Channel 12

6:43 a.m.: The Local Life- DIVA and Rockport Candle Company

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chick Shack- Crazy Moon part 2

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

8a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Local Life - Jackie de Falco, Chris Williams Sculpture, Ringo Tarr, Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company

10a.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan - #400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, and JoeAnn Hart

10:31 a.m.: CAAW — Brenda Malloy

11 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

Noon: Short and Sweet — Cape Ann Foodie Tours, Inns of Rockpoert Cookbook, Peg Leeco and Orecchiette, Marshalls Farm Stand and Hammond Castle

3 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson Street Reservation), Steel Derrick Quarry

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chick Shack- Crazy Moon part 2

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist- Betty Lou Schlemm

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

6:36 p.m.: The Local Life: Cake Ann, DIVA, Common Crow, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Eps 5 and 8

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

10 p.m.: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19

10 a.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13

4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22

7 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12

10 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14

Channel 67

8 a.m: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Seated Wild Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - Sept. 18

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - Sept. 18

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Sep. 29
Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and The House That Booth Built

7 a.m.: Walk in the Woods - Various Short Walks and The Atlantic Path

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

10 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022

Noon: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022

1:03 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky, Mary Shore, Barbara Swan

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Banana Pineapple Cornbread (Season 2, Episode 4) and Ep 3

2:30 p.m.: Music with the Mayor: John Jerome & Geoff Small

3 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

4:30 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022

6p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - -Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78  and Abigail Trask

8:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

9 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19

10 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21

1 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12

4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22

7 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6

10 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age- Awake Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Friday, Sept. 30
Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore

7 a.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

9:30 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 4

10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 2

11a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann - Stuffy McInnis, Rose Baker, The Blizzard of '78 and Lexington Avenue.

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga with Janet Green Garrison

2 and 2:35 p.m.: On the Waterfront - Episode 1 - Clams

2:19 p.m.: On the Waterfront - Episode 2

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Inventions (Episode 1)

4p.m.: The Writer's Block with John Ronan - #400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, and JoeAnn Hart

5p.m.: CAAW — Brenda Malloy

5:27 p.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

6:56 p.m.: The Color of Light - Joseph Solman, Tsar Fedorsky and Mary Shore

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating 252 - Collectible Model Boats Pt. 1 2022

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour - Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller's Earth & Space Report - August 2022

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19

10 a.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19

Noon: Rockport School Committee - Sept. 21

1 p.m.: ManchesterEssex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6

4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14

10 p.m.: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda Wilkes- No Impact Fitness for Any Age- Source Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

12:02 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1:02 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News- Judy McCarthy part 1

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, Oct. 1
Channel 12

6:30 a.m.: Local Life — Art Nook, Beth Williams, Rockport Candle Company, Cynthia Curtis and her Pottery, DIVA and Cake Ann

7 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229

7:30 a.m.: Hammond Weekly — Friends and Family (Episode 3)

8 a.m.: Color of Light Conversation: Paul & Ronni Solmon

8:58 a.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow, Chris Williams Sculpture, Jackie de Falco, and Art Nook.

11a.m.: Fishermans Memorial Service Aug. 20, 2022

Noon: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

12:48 p.m.: Short and Sweet- Hammond Castle, Schooner,  J.T. Farnham's Maggie Cellucci, Rebecca Doyon, Sweet Rebes Heavenly Dessert Company

3:01 p.m.: Walk In The Woods - Ravenswood Park and Agassiz Rock

4 p.m.: Marjohn's Musings - Ep 71 - 12121

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229

5:30 p.m.: Meet The Artist- TM and Tim Nicholas

6 p.m.: The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 186 - SafariHunt

6:37 p.m.: The Local Life: Common Crow, Chris Williams Sculpture, Jackie de Falco, and Art Nook

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining - Ep 5

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - September 2022

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo - Ep 15

9 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

10 p.m.: Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Gloucester Schooner Festival

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing - May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session - Sept. 19

10 a.m: Gloucester School Committee - Sept. 14

Noon: Gloucester City Council - Sept. 13, 2022

1 p.m.: Rockport Town Meeting - Sept. 12

4:30 p.m.: Essex Selectmen Meeting - Aug. 22

7 p.m.: Manchester Select Board - Sept. 19

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee - Sept. 6

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies (Nancy Hanks Lincoln Special) - Episode 2 - April 2022

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda - No Impact Fitness for Any Age - Joy Routine

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - September 2022 at Rose Baker

10:30 a.m.: Let's Visit Crane Castle - The Private Rooms

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center: Estate Plan Survival Kit

2 p.m.: Judah's Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service - September 18, 2022

5 p.m.: Saint John's Episcopal Service - September 18, 2022

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well - “Age My Way"

6:30 p.m.: Good News: Faye Passanisi Part 1

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard - May 16, 2022

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength and Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

