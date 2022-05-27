Maritime auction
The Maritime Gloucester Spring Auction is live through midnight Friday at https://go.rallyup.com/c3a5bd/Campaign/Details. Items include a private paddle tour for four, two Gloucester Stage season tickets, a Brad Story sculpture, and a picnic sail for six on the schooner Redbird.
Veteran sail for free this weekend
Veterans sail free on the schooner Thomas E. Lannon with the purchase of an adult ticket, $43 or $48, Saturday through Monday Use code Veteran22 at checkout on www.schooner.org.
Science Saturday
Families are invited to join Children’s Librarian Marisa Hall on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to explore facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Annisquam auditions
The Annisquam Village Players is holding auditions for “Mary Poppins” this Sunday at Annisquam Village Church at 820 Washington St., at 6 p.m. for children 12 and younger; and 7 p.m. for children 13 and older and adults. The show runs Aug. 9 to 14 and every role is open. Actors should prepare one verse from any song in the show and wear proper dance shoes. Details, annisquamvillageplayers.com.
Medieval arms at Hammond Castle
Join Hammond Castle Museum Curatorial Director John Leysath for “Arms and Armor,” a presentation on the history and engineering of medieval European armaments. On display will be helmets and armor pieces, as well as weaponry. Program takes place Monday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the castle lawn, 80 Hesperus Ave. Kids $10, adults $25, at www.hammondcastle.org. Discounted admission to castle available to ticket holders.