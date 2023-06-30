400+ stories
Schooner Adventure and Gloucester400+ Stories Project will present storytelling events this summer featuring local writers, poets and local characters. The first gathering is scheduled for Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will feature Daisy Nell, Cindy Hendrickson and the Stories Project leader, Terry Weber Mangos. This event will be held dockside at the Schooner Adventure, at 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
‘Being Earnest’
Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” staged by Lanes Coven Theater Co., opens Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Details, tickets, visit lanescoven.com. The show runs through July 9. (For more, see Page A6.)
Patriotic concert
The Firebird Pops return to Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, for a patriotic musical extravaganza on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with “Sea to Shining Sea” on the seaside lawn. There is an intermission. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to the Great Hall. For ticket details, visit Https://bit.ly/FPOJuly.
Fireflies Family Fun
A Firefly Family Fun program with firefly specialist Chris Cratsley, a Firefly Watch Pro consultant, takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lanesville Community Center, 7 Vulcan St., Gloucester. To register, visit manshipartists.org.
Chamber fest music
The Isidore Quartet, the 2022 Banff International Quartet Competition winners, along with pianist Shai Wosner, perform, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. For tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.