70 receive BFAs from Montserrat

BEVERLY — Commencement for the Montserrat College of Art Class of 2023 was Friday at The Cabot Performing Arts Center, 186 Cabot St.. The college awarded Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees to approximately 70 graduating seniors during the annual ceremony.
The keynote address was given by artist Paige Braddock, an Eisner-nominated artist and writer and the chief creative officer at Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates. Braddock was awarded an honorary doctor of fine arts degree during the event.
Braddock recently won an Emmy Award for outstanding nonfiction program for her work on the Apple documentary, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” The Snoopy U.S. postage stamp issued in April 2001 was designed by Braddock who also illustrated several “Peanuts” children’s books.
The ceremony also included remarks by Associate Professor Hannah O’Neal of the Animation Department, and graduating senior Gabrielle Casella, who were chosen by the class of 2023, as well as Interim President Brian Pellinen and Montserrat Board Chair Mercedes Sherrod Evans.
Several awards were given out to members of the class during the event.