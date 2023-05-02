Cape Ann's free day resource center held an open house at its new digs Saturday that drew a crowd.
About 75 to 100 people visited the Grace Center which moved from a church basement to the former Moose Lodge at 264 Main St.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr delivered a proclamation from the Senate recognizing the center.
The Grace Center serves 40 to 50 guests a day who may be homeless or in transition to more permanent housing, older adults, those who are disabled, or those who feel isolated and just want a sense of community.
It settled last month into its new bright and airy home with houseplants in the windows, a large screen TV, a full kitchen with a walk-in fridge, and a piano by the door.
Besides serving breakfast and lunch, guests can find transportation, health screenings, showers and legal services. Many come from the overnight Action Shelter not far away on Main Street.
Until a few weeks ago, Grace Center was housed at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St.
Grace Center has been a community of Salem-based nonprofit Lifebridge since 2018.