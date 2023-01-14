Wearing a Superman cape, a green tutu, a "retired" tiara and a long paper chain penned with well wishes, longtime West Parish Elementary School Administrative Assistant Lois Lane received a warm sendoff from students and staff on her last day on the job on Friday, Jan. 6, as she got set to retire.
Students in each grade wrote her messages on strips of paper that were linked into a giant chain, according to the Gloucester Public Schools Facebook page. Throughout the day, students presented the chains to Lane to show her their thanks for all she had done to hold the school together for more than 20 years.
“I can’t read (the messages) or I’m going to cry,” Lane said after the fifth-graders gave her their chain.
Lane has worked at the school for more than 22 years, including the last 20 as its administrative assistant. The schools said “she has been a comforting and trusted presence for countless West Parish students over the last two decades.”
At the end of the day that Friday, students lined the school’s hallways to say "goodbye" while Lane passed by. She exchanged some hugs and high fives with students, and even signed some autographs.