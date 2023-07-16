ANDOVER — More than 50 independent and boarding schools will be represented at a secondary school fair
Andover Summer at Phillips Academy will host the fair on Thursday, July 20, in the Snyder Center, 220 S. Main Street on the Phillips Academy campus. This event is free to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking will be available at the Phillips Academy ice arena, 254 S. Main Street.
This fair will bring together representatives from more than 50 schools from across the country to meet with students and parents as they begin the independent and boarding school search process. This is an ideal opportunity for students and their families to familiarize themselves with a wide range of secondary schools of various sizes, geographic locations, and programmatic emphases. Representatives will be available to answer questions and share literature.
For more information about the fair, please contact the Andover Summer office at 978-749-4400 or email summer@andover.edu.
For the most up-to-date list of schools attending the fair, please visit the “Events” page on the Phillips Academy website: andover.edu/events.