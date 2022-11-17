This weekend local writers will be celebrated in two events, one related to an anthology and another celebrating the release of poetry collections by two Cape Ann poets.
The next community program of CAMTalks features the launch of a book inspired by the 400+ anniversary of the city next year. The Cape Ann Museum and Gloucester Cultural Initiative host the event for “Gloucester Encounters: Essays on the Cultural History of the City from 1623 – 2023” this Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. in the museum auditorium, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Editor Martin Ray will speak about the process of selecting and working with the authors to develop the anthology. The event will include readings from a selection of the contributing authors covering the breadth and depth of the cultural history of Gloucester.
Trenton Carls, the museum’s head librarian and archivist, will share details on the resources from the museum’s library and archives that many of the contributors used for the book.
The event is free to the public. To reserve a space, go to: www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucester-encounters-book-launch.
Celebrating poets and new work
The Gloucester Writer’s Center and Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport host poets Jay Featherstone and Martha Fox for a celebration of the release of new poetry collections with a reading, book signing and wine/cheese reception at Windhover’s historic chapel on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Critics have described Fox’s poems as “evocative” and “strikingly beautiful”; and Featherstone’s work has been called “incisive and often shattering.”
Featherstone, who lives in Gloucester, released his chapbook, “Vermeer Paints My Mother,” now out through Fenway Press. Two previous full-length collections are “Glass” (Fenway Press) and “Braces’s Cove” (New Issues). A Harvard graduate, he served as speechwriter for presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy; as editor of the New Republic; and as headmaster of the Commonwealth School. He has taught at Harvard, Brown, and Michigan State and is known for his work on teacher education.
Fox, who lives in Rockport, released her “This Arc of Assurances,” published by Grayson Books. Previous volumes include the chapbook “Tides/The Land Sighted,” with poet Thomas Lux, and the book “If the river’s this high all summer” (both Pym-Randall Press). After completing an Master of Fine Arts at the University of California Irvine, she served as an National Endowment for the Arts poet and taught young writers for decades.
The event is free but reservations are welcome at windhover@verizon.net. Copies of the poets’ books will be available for sale with cash or check. There is ample free parking at Windhover, 257R Granite St. in the Pigeon Cove section of Rockport.
Joe Jencks at Old Sloop
International touring musician Joe Jencks will perform on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Old Sloop Presents performing arts series. The performance will be in the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St.; New England singer-songwriter Chris LaVancher will open the show.
Jencks, an award-winning songwriter and celebrated vocalist, is known for his performances and music that deal with social consciousness and spiritual exploration. He merges conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing. His most recent solo CD, “The Coming of the Years,” is described as a “synergistic blend” of Jencks’ Irish and Celtic heritage with themes of immigration spanning generations.
For ticket information, visit oldslooppresents.org.
Classical, jazz concert
Rockort Music presents Palaver Strings with the Chris Pattishall trio in concert on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport.
The program is centered around the “Zodiac Suite,” a 1945 masterpiece by jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams. Inspired by Williams’ contemporaries and their respective zodiac signs, this 12-movement piece is packed with personality and kaleidoscopic character changes, according to the music program. Palaver will join forces with jazz pianist Chris Pattishall, who will bring this piece to life in a new arrangement for jazz trio and strings. Palaver also will perform pieces by two other pioneering women, Jessie Montgomery and Lili Boulanger.
For tickets and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
‘A Day at the Museum’
Gloucester’s Tom Robinson-Cox has a solo show, titled “A Day at the Museum,” at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport, with an opening reception this Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. The photographs in this show document the interactions between art, artists and audience. They were taken in locales both near and far.
“This exhibit focuses on art, people and place. Artists need an audience — museums set the stage. Be an actor in this theater,” wrote Robin-Cox in an artist statement.
Robinson-Cox developed a passion for photography while a student at Mount Hermon School. He studied photography with Minor White and Harold Edgerton as an undergraduate at MIT. He is also a member of the Concord Art Association, Marblehead Arts Association, Newburyport Art Association & Museum, and Rocky Neck Art Colony. He has won numerous awards for his fine art photography. The show runs through Dec. 8.
Final shows of ‘Monkey’
This is the second and final week of “Monkey,” a world premiere of a comedy about queer relationships, neurodivergence and disability presented by Lanes Coven Theater Co.. The show runs at Gloucester Stage Company through Nov. 20.
The playwright, Rachel Greenhoe of Los Angeles, described the play as “part kitchen-sink drama, part screwball comedy, and is very much based on my experiences as a disabled lesbian.”
The play follows the story of Susan as she takes her first steps into adulthood by living with her shut-in cousin, and having her first queer relationship with the non-binary owner of the local bike shop. The title stems from the term “monkey mind,” which refers to being unsettled or confused. In this case, Greenhoe looks at how young people navigate adulthood while managing their “monkey mind.”
Directed by Aaron Kitchin, the play features Madeline Yagle, Juliet Wolfe, Caroline Harvey and Lily Narbonne. Co-Artistic Director Justin Genna will moderate talk-backs after the performance. The founders of Lanes Coven want this play to be seen by those who relate to its themes, and if money is an issue, they asked to reach out via email at www.lanescoven.com. Tickets and information are also available on the website.
St. John’s Village Fair
St John’s 2022 Village Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring the Saintly Sweets bake shop, cookies by the pound, pickles and preserves, holiday decorations, raffles, handmade crafts, silent auction and vintage jewelry. The Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage will be open with holiday offerings, and to top off the visit, there will be the popular fish chowder luncheon. The church, located at 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is handicapped accessible, with parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free, and a gift will be given to the first 100 attendees. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Annisquam event postponed
Violinist Scott Moore’s “Listening Party,” previously scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Annisquam Village Church, will be held at a later date to be determined. This change will allow for actors from Lanes Coven drama troupe to assist Moore in illuminating the creative process of composing music for “As You Like It,” which Moore wrote for the Louisville Ballet in Kentucky. Scenes from Shakespeare’s play take on new form and life with Moore’s score and performance. In the meantime, Moore and his wife, Erica Pisaturo, will perform at Passim’s in Cambridge, from Nov. 16 to 20.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.