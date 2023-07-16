MANCHESTER — An award-winning author visited Manchester Memorial Elementary School earlier this year at the schoolchildren’s invitation.
The idea of inviting of author/illustrator Grace Lin, winner of the Newbery and Caldecott Medals, to the school came from fourth- and fifth-graders who watched Lin’s TEDTalk about books as “Mirrors and Windows” in library class. Every fourth- and fifth-grader wrote a letter personally inviting her to make the trip from western Massachusetts to Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Lin, known for advocating for diversity in literature and specifically, Asian-American culture in her books, agreed and Manchester Memorial PTO was willing and able to dedicate funds for the visit.
During her three presentations, Lin shared what real-life characters and myths made their way into her novels. Four surprised fifth-graders participated in a “readers theater” with Lin featuring “The Red Stone.” She shared customs around the Lunar New Year celebration with second- and third-graders, while first-graders and kindergartners learned how to make a mooncake as well as the traditions of the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival.
At the end of her presentations, Lin answered questions and taught students how to draw a dragon or a rabbit and shared what numbers have special meaning in Chinese culture