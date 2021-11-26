Christmas in the Cove
The Pigeon Cove Circle will be host it annual Christmas in the Cove holiday fair on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6 Breakwater Ave., Rockport. Local vendors will be selling handmade items. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction items. Coffee and pastries will be served followed by a luncheon of fish or clam chowder, soup, and hot dogs.
Wreath sale
ROCKPORT — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport, will hold its annual Wreath Sale on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m in the front church courtyard. A selection of mixed green wreaths and swags will be offered. All proceeds benefit the church’s mission outreach programs.
Christmas Fair
St. Paul Lutheran Church will host its Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at 1123 Washington St. in Lanesville. The fair features gift baskets and raffles; hand-decorated wreaths, centerpieces, and Yule logs; plus a baked goods table which will have nisu; a silent auction; crafts, jewelry, and other tables full of surprises. Dave’s famous fish chowder will also be available for carry out.
Rockport UU Fair
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport Holiday Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4 Cleaves St, Rockport. Festive, fun, and full of goodies.
Annisquam sale
Mark your calendars for Saturday Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Annisquam Historical Society’s pre-holiday sale featuring copies of historic photographs, plus mugs and books featuring a variety of historic images taken from its collection. The Annisquam Historical Society is located at 7 Walnut St., Gloucester, between 32 and 36 Leonard St. For more information, email info@annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.