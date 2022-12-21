On Saturday, Dec. 3, a team of volunteers from Masconomo Council 1232 erected a traditional Christmas manger scene on the rectory lawn of Sacred Heart Church, in Manchester-by-the-Sea, part of Visitation Parish. After the manger was built, the familiar figures were installed with care: Mary, Joseph, livestock, shepherds, the three kings, and the angel of the Lord. One passing boy asked, “Where is baby Jesus?” The answer is He will be placed in the manger on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.