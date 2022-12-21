These are holiday services being held on Cape Ann:
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is hosting a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Find a Zoom link at annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, is holding a Christmas Eve service, Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m., and a Christmas Day service, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is celebrating holiday Mass on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. and midnight at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester; and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 7 and 11:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. at St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Masks are requested.
Community Church of East Gloucester, 7 Chapel St. in Gloucester, is holding an outdoor Christmas Eve service, Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., in the rear parking lot of the church. The service will include carols, nativity readings, fire pits and hot cocoa. In the event of adverse weather, service will be held in the sanctuary. All are welcome.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is hosting these holiday services: Blue Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Youth (intergenerational) service at 4 p.m., and Candlelight Service with special music at 8 p.m.; and Christmas Day Service on Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be livestreamed at www.oldsloop.org.
First Parish Church Congregational Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting these holiday services in person and online: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, family service with a rendition of “The Carolers” at 5 p.m., and traditional candlelight service for all at 7 p.m.; and a Christmas Day service on Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. The services will be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live.
First Church in Wenham, corner of Main and Arbor Streets, Wenham, hosts the following holiday services: Blue Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. in the chapel, for those who are facing challenges during this season; Christmas Eve family service at 4:30 p.m., carols and a children’s pageant where all are welcome; Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship, Communion service at 9 p.m. Dec. 24 with carols, readings, and prayer; and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, an informal service at 10 a.m. of carols and stories of Christmas.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., will host a traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service with organ music and a soloist on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for more information. The church is handicap accessible. All are welcome.
St. John Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., hosts the following holiday services: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 8:30 p.m., with music, choir, sermon and Eucharist; Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m., with lessons and carols, Eucharist; New Year’s Day, Holy Name Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9:30 a.m., sermon and Eucharist; Epiphany Service of Life an Potluck Gathering, Friday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Mary Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, hosts a Christmas Eve service with special music on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., and a Christmas Day Mass on Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., hosts the following holiday services: Christmas Eve family service, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.; Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.; Christmas Day Sunday service, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.; New Year’s Day Sunday service, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. All are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Trinity Congregational Church, UCC, 70 Middle St., hosts a Blue Christmas Service on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., and a Christmas Day “fireside” service on Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Masks optional except when singing. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442, for a Zoom link. www.trinitycongregational.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, hosting these holiday services: Outdoor Christmas Pageant for all ages featuring Bucko the donkey during the 10 a.m. service on Dec. 18; Blue Christmas Service for people who need a simple, quiet service where it is OK to not be OK, 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 with the Rev. Rona Tyndall and music by Renee Dupois; Lessons & Carols with the Rev. Rona Tyndall and music by Renee Dupois at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24; and a quiet Christmas Day service with music from Jocelyn Chaparro and Jean Antrim and readings on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. The website is www.wgtccucc.org.