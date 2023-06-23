Rockport garden tour
Tickets are still available for the Rockport Garden Club's Rockport in Bloom,' this Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). Enjoy 12 inspirational seaside gardens on the south side of Rockport, artists in the garden and reception & sale at Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets $35 at rockportgardenclub.org or on Saturday at Rockport’s Barletta Park and Police Station 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this summer. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library's website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Each Wednesday, 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stories, Bubble and Fun - Children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy a fun morning of stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles and friends with Sawyer Free Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester (MAGMA) at 186 Main Street, fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Each Thursday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library - A morning of unstructured play for little ones and their caregivers at SFL at 21 Main Street. Books and toys will be provided. Best suited for ages 0-2. No registration needed. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Adult Book Bingo 2023 - Through September 1, those 18 and older can keep track of the books they read on the Library's downloadable custom bingo card by writing the title and author in the matching square. Each completed horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line enters you into a raffle to win $25, $50, or $75 Cape Ann Gift Certificates. Visit SawyerFreeLibrary.org for more information.
Teen Summer Reading Contest - Students entering grades 6 to 12 are encouraged to track their Summer Reading on the custom form available on the Library's website to qualify for weekly prize drawings. Visit SawyerFreeLibrary.org for more information.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories and Fun — Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), fifth floor, 186 Main St. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library — Unstructured play for tots 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.