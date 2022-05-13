Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Castle trip
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Hammond Castle in Gloucester on Friday, May 27, to Manchester seniors. Built in the late 1920s by scientist, inventor, and art connoisseur John Hays Hammond Jr., this European castle brings together art, architectural elements and culture, backstopped by many innovative technological applications. The COA van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. with a return expected around 12:30 p.m. Self-guided tour admission is $15 (for 65+), available in the Museum Shop. Please note: The museum is not handicapped accessible. Please call 978- 526-7500 for more information or to sign up.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, the summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 28 with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts will be Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Also, the Cape Ann Community Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7p.m. Rain dates are the next Wednesday evening. Saturday concerts, the next Tuesday. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
At Essex library
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is hosting these events. Unless otherwise noted as Zoom, events will take place at the library, 30 Martin St, Essex. All events are free. Questions? Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org, or call 978-768-7410.
Weekly Wednesday Story Hours —Stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, crafts, and fun for Wee Ones, 0 to 2 years, at 9 a.m., followed by preschool session for 3- to 5-year-olds at 10 a.m.
Friday, May 13, 4 p.m., CRAFTERNOON for grades 6-12 — Learn wool needle felting by making the cutest hedgehog. Beginners will have fun learning this technique. Register at essexpl.org or manchesterpl.org
At Sawyer Free Library
{p class=”p1”}Sawyer Free Library is hosting events for people of all ages and interests. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester., and all questions, information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
{p class=”p2”}Weekly, Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun -— Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library.
{p class=”p2”}Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, , Science Saturday with Marisa — Join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a morning of family fun exploring facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. Great for families and children of all ages.
{p class=”p2”}Tuesday, May 17, 24 and 31, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mah-Jongg Lessons — Interested in learning how to play mah-jongg? Register for 4 lessons/class limit of 8. Registration required. Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325- 5500.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, May 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday — First- through fifth-graders join children’s librarian Marisa Hall for a second afternoon of questions, experiments, and discovery. Registration is required.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, May 19, 6 to 7 p.m., film showing: “Lives Well Lived” — The Gloucester Senior Center, and Sawyer Free Library’s screening of the documentary to celebrate Older Americans Month. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
{p class=”p2”}Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Gloucester Genealogy Club — join local history librarian Julie Travers on an exploration of a genealogy search using online resources through the Library, then practice creating a family tree chart of your own and share your research. First of monthly Saturday tutorials. Questions? Contact jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
{p class=”p2”}Saturday, May 21, 2 to 4 p.m., Dementia Communication: Using Art and Art History to Connect — join artist, teacher, and author Siobhan McDonald to learn how to help seniors with memory loss. To conclude the library’s series, Of Sound Mind, inspired her interactive book. Questions? jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, May 26 at 6 to 7 p.m., “Winslow Homer: American Passage” — Author William R. Cross discussing and illustrating details of his book with slides of images and photos. No sign up, just show up.
{p class=”p2”}Saturday, May 28 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturday with Marisa — Join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a family-fun morning of facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. Families and kids of all ages. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Spring concert
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach on Sunday, May 27, at 3 p.m., when a baroque ensemble plays Bach on period instruments directed by Mark Dupere. Featured will be “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Non sa che sia dolore,” the “Violin Concerto,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbatas,” and the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major.” Tickets for the concerts are $45 for preferred seating, $30 for general seating and $10 for students, available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, where you will also find full details. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is May 17 — Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug. 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Indigenous Manchester
MANCHESTER — Manchester Historical Society & Museum, 10 Union St., is displaying Manchester’s Indigenous artifacts on display at the museum Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 to 3 p.m. through through June 10. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit http://www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Home.html.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Amal Clooney
{p class=”p2”}SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Golf benefit
MIDDLETON — On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it will be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A ‘Golden Hammer Ticket’ includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/..
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, hosts these events. For questions and more information about all programs listed below visit rockportlibrary.org.
Monday morning needle crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room. Work on your needlecraft project while enjoying lively conversation with similar creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinees, 2 p.m., in the Brenner Room. This Tuesday,May 10, a 1969 American Western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.
Climate Change With Massachusetts Audubon — The series ends Tuesday, May 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Via Zoom. Register at https://gpl.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/lifelong-learning-climate-change-conversations-with-mass-audubon/
Thursdays, Afterschool Art Lab, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room. Weekly drop-in multi-media creative workshop for elementary schoolchildren to paint, draw, and make prints. Dress for a mess! Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Spring Craft Fair
The Gloucester Elks 892 is hosting our 2nd Annual Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, May 21 outdoors, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elks parking lot, 97 Atlantic Rd #101, Gloucester. Thirty vendors, including Eleven Eleven Elixir, Cape Ann Sea Salt, Elated Designs, Sew Nice, Hold Fast Handcrafts, 1 Stop Custom Gift Shop, Ardizzoni Photography, Cedar Hill Farm, Temple of Enora, Wheelworks Pottery, Little Dress of Africa, Pat’s Photo, Katz Kreations, Visual Interest, J Quirky Crafts, Gloucester Sea Glass Designs. Questions? 978-283-1092.
‘Unsafe Spaces’
Join Lappin Foundation for the premiere of the film, “Unsafe Spaces,” on Monday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Today’s college students are now being marginalized just for being Jewish. As their lives have moved into digital spaces, this discrimination has followed them there. The film will explore the marginalization of Jewish students from progressive spaces for just being Jewish. Jacob Baime, CEO of Israel on Campus Coalition, will present an Israel on Campus Climate Update following the film. The program is free to all. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For additional information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Garden Tour
Tickets are on sale for the Generous Gardeners’ Garden Tour, celebrating its tenth year on Saturday, July 9. Explore private hidden garden treasures in rural West Gloucester that reflect the character of this unique landscape and the residents who created them. Many have fantastic views of Essex Bay and the Great Marsh. Five shuttle buses will run the route to drop off and pick up near to the gardens from four designated parking areas. Tickets are assigned for different times. Choose yours and choose an assigned parking area when purchasing tickets. Let the shuttles do your walking or get your steps in (just over 5 miles). Rain or shine. Catered lunch options available with ticket purchase. Timed tickets are $30 in advance, with information at GenerousGardeners.org. Proceeds help Generous Gardeners keep Gloucester glorious.
Stone structures tour
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust is hosting a trail hike on May 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mary and James Gage, a mother and son team who’ve been researching stone structures in the Northeast for 30 years, will lead a hike a short but history-packed hike of stone structures in the Annisquam Woods in Gloucester. Join them on this one mile loop that includes Native American, ritual stone structures, and early stone quarrying technology and methods. Register at www.mect.org/events/ for more details.
Partners for AGH
{p class=”p1”}Partners for Addison Gilbert Hospital will meet on Zoom on Thursday, May 19, at 2 p.m., All are welcome to join. Meetings are open to all. To register for your Zoom link, call 978-283-9911, email pego56@comcast.net.
Powder House Hill trails
MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Conservation Trust welcomes you to join Anita Brewer, Olga Hayes, and Francie Caudill on May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. as they lead a hike Powder House Hill’s set on trails smack dab in the center of town. Complete with vernal ponds and the old standpipe foundation, the trails were recently improved. Park along School Street and enter the woods behind the Boy Scout House at 74 School St., Manchester. For more information and to register, visit mect.org
Manchester seniors
{p class=”p2”}MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging has some new fun events on the slate. Make sure to reserve your seat on the van soonest, as these are very popular. For more information please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
{p class=”p2”}Wednesday, June 1, trip to Wegmans in Burlington— Lunch at Market Café, enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then cruise the aisles and the huge variety of items. Pick up 11a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
{p class=”p5”}Friday, June 3, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of typical price. Visit nearby stores. Pick up starts at 10 a.m.
{p class=”p5”}Saturday, June 18, Community Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind Town Hall. Bring documents you want shredded; truck will shred them on site.
Youth Orchestras auditions
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 concert season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Music camp
TOPSFIELD — Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833..
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934