Open Mic
The Gloucester Writers Center’s next open mic night is Monday, Feb. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring 5 minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
At Eliot House
The Gloucester Writers Center welcomes New York Times best-selling author and Gloucester resident Peter Swanson to a special evening at the Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road, Gloucester, on Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hear Swanson read from his work and then be joined by Kevin Carey, coordinator of creative writing at Salem State University, to discuss the life and craft of writing. Swanson is the author of eight novels, including “The Kind Worth Killing,” winner of the New England Society Book Award and finalist for the CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger; “Her Every Fear,” an NPR book of the year; and his most recent, “Nine Lives.” Seating is limited at this event, so email adam@gloucesterwriters.org ASAP to save spot: .
Irish Sweepstakes
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to$20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Seaside Garden Club
The subject is roses at Seaside Garden Club’s Valentine Day’s meeting. Guest speaker Teresa Mosher, a leading garden and rose consultant in New England, will share how her passion for flowers started as a child when her dad would start seedlings and plant them, teaching important life lessons in the process. Join this program on easy rose care with an informative Q&A with Mosher who has over 40 years experience, holds many certifications and awards and was past president of the New England Rose Society. Her books, “A Year in My Rose Garden” and “How Roses Touch Our Lives” will be available for purchase. Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. social time, for 7:30 pm. program. There is a $5 guest fee.
Business After Hours
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and head over to Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., for the next Greater Cape Ann Chamber networker between 5 and 7 p.m. Join chamber members for light appetizers and a ribbon-cutting to celebrate Woodman’s recent renovations and re-opening now that the work is completed. Cash bar available. Free to members; guests pay $10. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-woodman-s-of-essex-24657
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look at “What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years?” on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.