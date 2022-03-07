Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Frame up on Zoom
ESSEX — Join National Heritage Fellow Harold Burnham, and his apprentice KD Montgomery at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum for an update on their progress for the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship. The two are back working on the rehabilitation of Sylvina W. Beal, the return home of schooner Isabella, and all manner of shipyard nonsense. Zoom in to a live talk or video to see what they’re up to. Zoom into their free series, 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, March 11, April 8, May 13, and June 10. Details?www.essexshipbuilding.org/new-events/frame-up-to-fit-out-sylvina-w-beal
Irish magic
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging, 10 Central St., will celebrate St. Patricks Day on Tuesday, March 15, starting at 2 p.m. with “The Magic of Ireland,” a production of traditional Celtic ballads, reels, jigs, folk and drinking songs, at Crowell Chapel, 3 Rosedale Ave., Manchester. Transportation will be available will be available. Also on tap are:
Wednesday, March 9, trip to The Depot Diner in Beverly for a delicious meal from the extensive, reasonably priced menu. Limited to 12 seniors, van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return around 1 p.m.
Friday, March 11, trip to the Christmas Tree Shops — Van pick up around 10 a.m., returns around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, March 18, trip to the malls — Choose between the Northshore or Liberty Tree malls. Van pick up starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 30, monthly mystery ride to somewhere on the North Shore; bring an appetite. Pick-up begins at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
The Council on Aging office — hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — may be called at 978-526-7500 for information or to make reservations.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER - Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits’ teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org, or 978-526-7711.
Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum’s Facebook page for the most current details and links. The lecture, “Newport aka West Manchester in 1907,” is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s. Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Sunday, March 6, 2 to 4 p.m., Spring Art Show Opening— Continues through April 9, Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Day free family fun— Stories and Activities at the Manchester library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Lecture with Kory Curcuru – The Booth Family, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members free, guest $10.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta and omicron variants, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St., from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 7 and 21. Handicap access is at the rear entrance. Open to ages 12 and older. Vaccines are available by appointment only. Register for a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road. Family Hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., reserved for children ages 5 to 11, with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. Family members may register for an appointment for those age 12 and up, who will served at the same time. A child-friendly movie will be shown in waiting area. From 5 to 6 p.m., a general clinic will be held, offering Pfizer for 12 and older, Moderna, or Janssen (J&J) vaccines; for safety with dosing, the Pfizer pediatric dose will not be administered.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Friday, March 4: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 12 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, for those 12 and older. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.