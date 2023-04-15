Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event{/em}.
Walk Massachusetts Challenge
MANCHESTER — Registration is now open for Manchester residents to enter the “Walk Massachusetts Challenge.” Stay healthy and win prizes for yourself and your Council on Aging. There are sic challenges for different fitness levels, running from May 1 to Oct. 31. As you complete each, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, the Manchester Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing. To register, visit: walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help you with that. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6-10 pm. Ticket price is $50.00. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921.
Thrift store
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, offers clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Art Show
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s Spring Art Show celebrates the bicentennial of the Abigail Hooper Trask House with a Spring Art Show. All are welcome to view 100 paintings and photographs of Cape Ann seascapes and landscapes, all of which are on sale, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., through April 29. For more information, visit www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org. Questions? Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org, or call 978-526-7230.
‘King Edward II’
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present Christopher Marlowe’s historic tragedy, “King Edward II”, for its spring production. The play deals with Edward II and his conflicts with the barons and the church over his intimate relation with his favorite, Piers Gaveston. Interestingly, the barons are not as much concerned with Edward’s and Gaveston’s intimacy, but with the fact that he is a commoner. Class snobbery and homophobia combine to create a firestorm of conflict. “King Edward II” will play at the historic Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. in Gloucester on April 27 to 30 and May 4 to 7. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adult, $15 senior, $10 student, at the door or at Eventbrite. Not recommended for those under 15.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park’s free public spring programs are one of Rockport’s biggest draws, and for good reason. They give you access you access to spring bird song, woodlands and water edges that are a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar for programs that make you want to spring into spring. Parking is free. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Spring Birding Basics: April 16, May 21, and June 18, 8 to 10 a.m. — Stroll seaside with birding watcher basics, bird song, Learn habits, flight patterns, etc. Bring binoculars. All ages, rain or shine. Meet in parking lot,
Earth Day — Every Day! Trash Talking, Friday, April 21, noon to 1:30 p.m. — Today’s waste challenge and all about what you can do about it. Strategies and practices. Speaker: Gloucester’s Debra Darby, with 15 years of organics experience within the solid waste industry. Meet at Visitor Center.
School vacation family fun, Saturday, April 15, through Sunday, April 23 — Participate in self-guided StoryWalk while reading a story along a lovely park trail. For pre-kindergartners to age 7 with adult.
Live animal presentation, Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., — Live vernal pond animals with educator Richard Wolniewicz. Learn their behaviors, habitats, challenges. All ages; meet in parking lot.
For information about the above or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
At Rockport library
Mondays, 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesdays, Tuesday Movie Matinee— screening cinema classics weekly Tuesdays in Trustees Room
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.
Blood drives
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting blood drives on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Underwear drive
Through April 30, Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and local clothing stores Nelson’s in Gloucester and the John Tarr Store in Rockport will collect donations of new socks and underwear, as well as bras and money for diapers in an expanded drive that now benefits a third nonprofit, Younity. As in past years, donations will also go to Pathways for Children and The Grace Center. Donations must be new and in their original packaging. Nelson’s and the John Tarr Store offer sales on donation items. Collection bins are outside both churches and stores. Note: Cash donations purchase diapers. Mail checks to: the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester 01930, with “Socks and Underwear” or “Diapers” on the memo line. Donate online at: https://www.gloucesteruu.org.
Children's books
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.