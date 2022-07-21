Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Produce for seniors
MANCHESTER — The Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and the Manchester Council on Aging, is designed to give older adults the opportunity to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on Aug. 10 and 31. Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information, contact the Council on Aging office at Town Hall. You must be least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.
Furniture sale
For one day only,, Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester, is selling first-rate, second-hand furniture, mirrors, lamps, carpets, artwork and more. outside, on its lawn. The shop will also be open from 9 am to 2 p.m.. Questions? Email info.annisquamexchange@gmail.com; visit www. annisquamexchange.co, or call 978-281-0358 during business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces this concert series on Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain dates are the next Wednesday evening.
July 24 — Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Down Home Swing, (Acoustic bluegrass and swing)
July 31— Lee Lewis and e Doo Wop All Stars
Aug. 7 — The Continentals
Aug. 14 — Compaq Big Band
Aug. 20— Cape Ann Community Band
Aug. 21 — Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra
Aug. 28— Rico Barr Band
Also, the Cape Ann Community Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. Rain date is the next Tuesday.
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Hornets school records
MANCHESTER — As required by Massachusetts Regulation 603 CM 23.00, the Manchester Essex Regional School District is providing notification to parents and students who attended Manchester or Essex Schools and graduated in 2015 that all temporary records will be destroyed on July 29, 2022. If you would like to obtain your record prior to destruction, please call 978-525-6060 by July 22, 2022.
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Makers Markets
Two upcoming Summer Maker Markets will be held in conjunction with Culture Splash Thursdays at Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory on Rocky Neck, on July 21 and Aug 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. Each features over 20 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann offering nature- and coastal-inspired handmade jewelry, pottery, sculpture, paintings, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more, all for sale. Admission is free. There is limited street parking, but a free water shuttle from/to downtown/Rocky Neck will run from 4 to 8 p.m. CATA Bus on Demand service, is $2 per person per trip. Ocean Alliance crew will share whale research, marine conservation work, and more. Gloucester’s LobsterRoller food truck will be on hand with live music from local artists.