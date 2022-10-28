Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
Rockport Dems
ROCKPORT — The next hybrid meeting of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee will occur Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. in the Peggy Brenner Room of Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., and via Zoom. Zoom link will be available on the morning of the meeting at https://rockportdems.org/
Synergy Show
The third annual Synergy Show of the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, in Gloucester, is being exhibited through Sunday, Oct. 30. Forty artist and associate-artist members are displaying selections of their work. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. All works are for sale.
Comedy Night
DRACUT – The Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Foundation, Inc., will host its annual comedy night Friday, Oct. 28, at Four Oaks Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Lane, Dracut. Doors open at 6 p.m. The program includes a cocktail reception, a full dinner buffet, dessert, coffee, and many great raffle prizes. Comedian Paul D’Angelo, a former Essex County assistant district attorney, recently represented Boston and won the trophy in the Boston-New York Smackdown at the Nantucket Comedy Festival, will headline. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of 10. Proceeds will assist NEMLEC’s training programs and local charities, including Cops for Kids with Cancer, which supports families who are struggling with childhood cancer. Those who would like to buy a ticket or table, donate a raffle or auction item, or become a sponsor for the event should contact Executive Director Sharon Crowley at 978-852-3589, or by email at nemlecfoundation@yahoo.com.
Pumpkin sales
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Sale in the church’s Sacred Grove. Pumpkins will be sold Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Pumpkins also will be sold on Halloween, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. This is a fund raiser for the church and also supports the Navajo Indian Reservation in Farmington, New Mexico, which grow the pumpkins.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to the City of Gloucester :Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Medicine safety
NeedyMeds presents the BeMedWise Program during October Talk About Your Medicines Month. The program is an initiative about medication safety and aging. Visit BeMedWise.org for resources, info, and tools on helping older patients stay med-safe.
Living with bears
ESSEX — On Sunday, Nov. 6, the trust will host its annual meeting at Riversbend, 35 Dodge St. in Essex, courtesy of the owners. Dr. Ben Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, is the keynote speaker. Recently, bears have spotted in in Middleton, Boxford, Andover, North Andover, Wilmington and Tewksbury. The Kilham Bear Center is a family-run organization that has been caring for New England’s black bears for the past 30 years. Injured and orphaned cubs receive care and learn the life skills they need in a protected environment that mimics their natural habitat while the Kilhams study bear behavior in order to educate the public. While the event is free, registration is required at mect.org/2022-save-the-date to receive details. For more information about membership and volunteering, visit mect.org.
School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456.