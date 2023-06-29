Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500. Please note: the July 25 Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point requires a paid reservation by July 20.
Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m, Stars and Stripes Show at Crowell Chapel. A musical tribute of great American Classics, including ‘America the Beautiful’ and Irving Berlin classics by Big Smile Entertainment. For transportation, call as noted above.
Wednesday, July 5, trip to Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody — Breakfast or lunch menus, great comfort food. Senior van pickup 11 a.m.
Friday, July 7, trip to Ocean State job Lots — Everything is a fraction of typical price at this Danvers landmark retail establishment. Senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
Friday, July 14, trip to Pizzi Farm in Waltham — market, deli, ice cream shoppe landmark in Waltham — Senior van pick up starts 10:30 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday July 21, lunch at The Village Restaurant in Essex — award-winning fresh seafood and more. Senior van pick up starts 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 22, Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point — lunch served at noon, $12 per senior citizen. Prepaid reservations by July 20. Van available for transportation.
Wednesday, July 26, monthly mystery ride somewhere on the North Shore. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Friday, July 28, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
At Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., offers free programs to public in July. Parking fees are $5 for Massachusetts license plates and $20 other states. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978-0546-2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Saturdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10 to 11 a.m., Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. A century ago, granite was king and the Rockport Granite Company quarried it. Meet in parking area and learn all about it. Heavy rain cancels.
Saturday, July 8, 9 to 11 a.m., Tide Pool Exploration. Discover the great diversity of life at the rocky shore and its tide zones. All ages, meet at Visitor Center. Heavy rain cancels.
Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Plein-air Painting for Youth. Paint and draw “in the open air” as light changes the landscape. Meet at Visitor Center. For ages 7 to 15. Bring supplies. Space is limited to 15. Rain cancels. Co-Sponsored by Friends of Halibut Point State Park.
Sunday, July 16, 8 to 10 a.m., Birding Basics morning walks. Watch for various species in the field’s, woodland’s and at water’s edges. Learn about bird sounds, habits, and fight patterns. All ages, meet at parking area.
Saturday, July 22, 9 to 11 p.m., Night Sky and Stargazing. Meet at Visitor Center. For all ages. The Gloucester Area Astronomy Club brings powerful telescopes to view the universe. Flashlight and insect repellent. a must. Rain or clouds cancels.
For information about these any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov
Cemetery tours
As part of the Gloucester 400+ celebration, two cemetery tours are being offered. On Sunday, July 9, at 10 a.m., Sandy Barry will the tour “A Travel Through Time” at First Parish Burial Ground, introducing 17th century locals such as Gloucester’s first midwife, veteran Col. Joseph Foster, and Mrs. Sarah Burnham. Hear stories of shipwrecks, tombs, and memento mori headstones in this 1644 cemetery. Please make a reservation via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-gloucester-cemetery-tour-series-a-travel-through-time-tickets-664499695477. At 11 a.m., Kathy and Richard Clark will lead “Tragedy During the Victorian Era” at Clark’s Cemetery and tell of tragedies that struck the populace during the Victorian period, as well as the military history of those interred, focusing on the War of 1812 and the Civil War. For reservation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-gloucester-cemetery-tour-series-tragedy-during-the-victorian-era-tickets-664671609677. Parking is on the grass field of the Oval Playground, 92 Centennial Ave. Rain date is Saturday, July 15. Please note neither cemetery is wheelchair accessible.
Farmers Market coupons
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Gloucester Council on Aging, will distribute Farmers Market coupons to Gloucester older adults at 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 12, on first-come-first-served at the Rose Baker Senior Center. Individuals must be 60 or older, and meet the income eligibility guidelines of Household of (1), $2,248 or (2) $3,041 per month. The coupons, worth $50 for fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, are accepted at the Magnolia Farmers Market on Sunday mornings and Marshall Farm Stand, 144 Concord St. For more information or additional participating markets, call 978-281-1750.
SeniorCare cruise
SeniorCare’s Sunset Cruise Fundraiser, an evening cruise aboard Cape Ann Whale Watch’s Hurricane II, returns Thursday, July 20. The evening includes a light dinner, dancing and entertainment with DJ Scottie Mac, and raffles. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by contacting SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or online at www.seniorcareinc.org. Sponsor opportunities are available.
Matter of Balance
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Beverly Council on Aging, presents the free workshop “A Matter of Balance” through Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St. in Beverly. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. More info: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance-june-august-2023/.
New thrift hours
St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with summer clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Fair by the Sea
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, Manchester will be holding a Fair by the Sea with a rummage sale and its famous jewelry table during the Festival by the Sea in August. Along with its sale, the church is offering the opportunity for vintage vendors to purchase table space. Please email office.fpchurch@gmail.com if you are interested. The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Festival by the Sea offers an opportunity for all to come and enjoy Manchester-by-the-Sea and church members are excited to offer this contribution.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration.
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s June and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is “busting out all over” with great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
GHS Class of ‘91
The Gloucester High School Class of 1991 will be celebrating all of its classmates turning 50 on Thursday, July 27, at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Dance the night away with Gloucester’s own ‘80s band, Safety. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person; to purchase please email Rachel at racmatz@hotmail.com. Deadline for tickets is July 7.